Return of the Curls And they're back on a permanent basis

It's not just the stars who are going curly, with Kate Moss and Lily Allen revealing retro wavy hair out on the town. Sales of home perm kits at Superdrug have risen by 50 per cent compared to the same period last year and have just sold more in a week than went through the door in the whole of February 2006.

Sales of crimpers have also risen and five times as much blue mascara is being retailed as would be expected. The chain's director of toiletries, Paul Newbould, says: "Today's vintage 1980s look is less about capturing the Lady Di look and more about copying the retro magpie style of new icons such as Agyness Deyn and Alexa Chung."

One of the greatest influences, however, is thought to be Keeley Hawes character, Alex Drake, in BBC1's Ashes To Ashes sequel to Life On Mars, who sports a lovely bubble perm through two-thirds of her hair. It's only going to be a matter of time before backcombing and banana clips make their way back in so make the most of it.