New trend alert: rise of the celebrity 'lob' Glam screen queens lose the locks

Have we spotted a new trend starting with our favourite celebrities? Reece Witherspoon, Eva Longoria and Anne Hathaway have all had their tresses lopped off this summer, into 'halfway hairstyles'. We've already had the Pob after Posh's bob helped spawn a whole year's worth of copycuts among the glitterati. So we're calling this one the 'lob' because it's a bit like a long bob, skimming the shoulder rather than floating around the jawline.

"It has all the benefits of long hair in terms of styling flexibility and femininity," says super stylist Lino at Daniel Galvin in London. "But by removing the weight, you give hair more bounce and body. And if hair has natural texture, particularly waves and curls, it ensures they spring up into shape. The weight of long hair can drag them down and make hair look flatter."

It's an unusual style choice because it's usually seen on women who are growing out their bobs, but this time round it's a deliberate decision by these previously long-haired celebs. So, if you have long hair and are looking for a change, get the scissors out - so far it's only Lily Allen on this side of the water who's working the look.