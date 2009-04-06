Princess in plaits follows Jennifer's lead Beatrice adorns hair with Oscar-style dressing

Princess Beatrice has twice recently worn her hair with a pretty plait at the front, first at the Teenage Cancer Trust concerts and then while out partying with boyfriend Dave Clark.



It's a way of styling hair that's been around for a couple of years now, with stars from Hayden Panetierre and Mary Kate Olsen to Alicia Keys, Jessica Alba and Jennifer Connelly all plaiting small sections of their hair for events. But it was given a second wind when Jennifer Aniston wore her hair down with just a simple plait around the top of her hairline at this year's Oscars.



The key to the look is to do a French plait, starting with a small section divided into three.



Bring the right strand over the middle strand and the left strand over the right strand. Then grab another small section of hair to add to each strand and repeat, adding another new section to each strand after you complete each crossover.



Grip into place when you've finished your plait, hiding the grips within the plait.