Best buy: an intensive conditioner for super soft hair

Even the healthiest of hair needs an occasional treat to help replace moisture and keep it flexible and soft.



Which is exactly what you get with Herbal Essences Hello Hydration Deep Nourishment and Shine Intensive Mask, £3.99, a big tub of deep conditioner with orchid and coconut extracts to rehydrate and make hair easier to manage.



The mask has been developed to include an ‘intelligent’ layer of conditioning that lasts longer than the first rinse, which really does seem to work – to the point that ultra-fine hair may not keep its style for a few days after use, because hair becomes so soft. There wasn’t much of an improvement in shine. But hair definitely seems softer and healthier afterwards.



Thick or out-of-condition hair would see the best improvement. And because the mask’s been formulated with the technology used in fragrances, hair maintains the sweetness of the ingredients after use.