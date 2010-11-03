Get the look: Cheryl Cole's red-hot hair

There's only one hair trend in the headlines right now – and that's fiery red tresses à la Cheryl Cole.



The red-hot X Factor judge has sparked a sales frenzy as fashion-forward fans clamour to copy her dramatic new 'do – and the good news? You can do it yourself!



Her look is the result of a £5.99 home hair dye kit - L'Oréal's Casting Creme Gloss in shade #550 Mahogany.



Sales of red hair dye have doubled nationwide since Cheryl unveiled her new locks - and the trend-setting singer isn't the only A-lister unleashing her inner vamp with the eye-catching hue.

Her X Factor girls Cher Lloyd, Rebecca Ferguson and Treyc Cohen have all gone to the red side in the past fortnight, while celebs from Rihanna to Mad Men bombshell Christina Hendricks' are ensuring the look is a hit across the pond, too.



With a wide range of shades available, there's a colour for every complexion – with deep reds and chestnut browns looking stunning with dark skin, and porcelain-skinned ladies suiting the majority of red tones.



Blue eyes? Opt for a plum hue. Meanwhile, those with hazel or green eyes find their peepers highlighted by warm, coppery reds.

But be careful: "Do not apply red hair colour to hair that is naturally light blonde as it could turn your hair strawberry blonde," warn L'Oréal. "At the other extreme, avoid using a light red colour on a very dark base : at best, the colour will last for 3 weeks, and you risk a 'black streak' effect. "Those with dark skin should be careful of overly orange-looking reds, which could make your skin look dull, even waxy."