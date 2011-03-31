Side partings for spring

One of the big trends we've noticed on the catwalks recently has been the side parting.

It's come combined with a variety of styles, with the hair worn loose or gathered into buns or pony tails, but there's been a distinct tendency for the models to wear their hair almost flat to their heads, kept well under control with styling products, and with the parting heavily marked.

Side partings are easy to achieve and it's a look that's flattering to almost all face shapes. Most of the models in our gallery have their hair parted on the left, but you can wear the parting left or right, higher or lower, depending on the natural fall of your locks.



