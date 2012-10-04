Cheryl Cole turns up the volume for new beauty campaign

Cheryl Cole is back – and she's bigger than ever.



The star has turned up the volume in a glamorous new campaign for Elnett hairspray.



With her luscious chocolate locks styled into large bouncing waves with plenty of va-va-voom, Cheryl smoulders in pictures as she stares seductively at the camera.







VIEW GALLERY



CLICK ON PHOTO FOR FULL GALLERY





In recent years the pop princess has made her mark as the nation's favourite style crush.



And her latest look will no doubt prove popular with her fashion-conscious followers – the 29-year-old sparked a hair revolution back in 2010 when she dyed her long locks red.



And she has had plenty of other hair highlights over the years.



Which is your favourite? Click on the photo below.





VIEW GALLERY