Nicole and Tulisa's best 'X Factor' hairstyles of 2012

Whilst singer James Arthur was crowned winner of this year's X Factor show, judges Nicole Scherzinger and Tulisa Contostavlos were having a competition of their own, often being spotted with similar haistyles throughout the series.

Each week the audience waited with baited breath, not just for the singers' performances, but also for the first glimpse of the ladies' outfits, hairstyles and beauty looks. And, although their unique ensembles didn't dissapoint, we couldn't help but notice some similarities in the beauty battle of the two judges.

As the show comes to a close we take a look back at Nicole and Tulisa's hairstyles to see how they achieved their X Factor beauty looks - who would you crown the winner?