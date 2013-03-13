Kim Kardashian unveils new fringe

Kim Kardashian has a fringe – a real fringe, this time.



The reality TV star, who caused Twitter frenzy last year when she posted pictures of herself sporting a brand new fringe before revealing that they were actually clip ins, has posted videographic evidence of her new hair cut.



In the clip, pregnant Kim is seen asking several people, including her mum Kris Jenner, who is listening on speakerphone, whether she should go for the chop. "Decisions, decisions!" she says. "I just feel like I need a change."





"Philip [Wolff, her hairdress] says you should never listen to a pregnant woman," she said in another video uploaded to her Twitter account. "But I just feel like I need a change."



Her made mind up after the stylist advises she opt for "long bangs, like Kate Moss", Philip begins to cut her hair. "There's no turning back!" Kim is heard exclaiming nervously. "What if I start crying!"



The 31-year-old seemed delighted with the result, sharing an Instagram picture with her followers with the caption: "I did it! Blunt bangs."





She follows in the footsteps of her older sister Kourtney, who unveiled a new fringe last week.



Sharing a photograph with her Twitter followers, the Kardashian sister said: "Glam party with @makeupmatthew, and Peter Savic cut me some bangs!"