Get the look: Samantha Barks at the BAFTAs

Les Misérables star Samantha Barks looked stunning on the red carpet at the 2014 EE British Academy Film Awards.



The 23-year-old wore her hair in a modern, regal up-do, styled by Charles Worthington's Art Team director Marc Trinder, who also blogs for HELLO!. She looked stunning in a floor-length nude gown by Calvin Klein, paired with a pearl necklace.





Scroll below to find out how to get Samantha’s stunning BAFTA red carpet look.



1. Prep hair with Charles Worthington Salon at Home Volume & Bounce Shampoo and Conditioner (£5.99) before blow-drying.



2. Once dry, using curling tongs and starting at the root of the hair, wind hair around the wand to give volume from the root.



3. Gently massage some Charles Worthington Salon at Home Backcomb Powder (£5.99) into roots to add texture and volume while backcombing the roots of the hair.



4. Next, part the hair in the centre and loosely braid the side into pigtails and pin into each other at the nape of the neck.



5. Pin all the remaining hair into a natural bun shape and carefully tease out strands and sections to loosen and give an elegant but textured effect.



6. Finish by lightly spraying hair with Charles Worthington Salon at Home Long Lasting Max Hold Hairspray (£5.99) to secure in place.



