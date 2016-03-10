Sarah Hyland celebrated the new season of Modern Family with a bold makeover

Sarah Hyland just finished filming the seventh season of Modern Family, and it seems the 25-year-old couldn’t wait to try a new look. Less than a day after filming wrapped up, Sarah headed to the salon to get a completely new hair colour and style - and quickly debuted her makeover on Instagram.

The American beauty showed off her new look with her three million followers, posting a stunning selfie in which she revealed she had dyed her hair a dark chocolate shade of brown, as well as having a few inches chopped off into a short bob. "Hello from the darker side," she quipped in the caption, referencing singer Adele's hit Hello.

The new style is a far cry from the shoulder-length wavy blonde tresses Sarah has been rocking in recent years. However, it's not the first time she has opted for dark brunette hues – it was the hair colour she opted for when she appeared on the first seasons of Modern Family.

The day before going for the dramatic makeover, Sarah had been hard at work filming the show's latest season with her co-stars Ariel Winter and Nolan Gould, who play her siblings in the award-winning series. Sarah marked the occasion with a selfie of the trio who appear to be in a golf cart at the studio. "And that's a wrap on season 7 for #modernfamily," she wrote. "The Dunphy kids. See you for 8!"

Sarah will no doubt be enjoying some time off following a hectic few weeks which have seen her hit the red carpet at some of the world's biggest awards shows, as well as working on set. The young star is likely to be making the most of her time off to spend quality time with boyfriend Dominic Sherwood, who she has been dating since last year.

Sarah often shares sweet snaps with Dominic, and revealed he had whisked her off for a romantic beachside dinner for her 25th birthday in November. To top off the treat he serenaded her with Backstreet Boys ballad I Want It That Way.