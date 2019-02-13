REVEALED: The secret behind Strictly's Janette Manrara's glossy hair Stunning!

On Tuesday evening Janette Manrara joined some of her Strictly Come Dancing fellow dancers to attend the press night of the new musical Rip It Up. Posing on the red carpet like an A-lister, Janette wowed with her gold va-va-voom dress and metallic heels. It was a dramatic look for the pro dancer, but we have to say, it was her hair we couldn't take out eyes off - it looked so shiny and gorgeous! Thankfully she revealed her secrets over on her Instagram Stories. The 35-year-old showed off the hair products she used, and it turns out she turned to hair care brand Living Proof, the same products Jennifer Aniston once said were her favourite.

"I really really like them … they are awesome," Janette told her 240k followers. In a quick video she revealed the two products she used - the Dry Volume Blast Spray, which is all about bringing the volume to the hair, and the Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, which Janette added to the tips of her hair - this little wonder product smoothes hair so that the strands are polished and your hair is left feeling moisturised.

Living Proof's most famous spokesperson was the former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who recently parted ways with the brand. The 50-year-old actress was a part owner of Living Proof and often raved about the products in interviews - and if anyone knows good hair, it's Jennifer Aniston! Now Living Proof could be looking for a new celebrity spokesperson, and you never know, Janette could be the perfect replacement?

The Strictly dancer, who was partnered with Dr Ranj in the most recent series, is a big fan of beauty and often documents her favourite products on Instagram. Whether it's her go-to highlighter (Iconic London) to the glitter she used while on tour - the MAC Reflex Gold. Her favourite concealer is the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear - "it's amazing, lasts all day," she said.