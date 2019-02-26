Prince Harry played hairstylist to Meghan Markle - did you catch the sweet moment? Find a man who helps you with your hair like Prince Harry does with Meghan's…

Talk about Prince Charming! On the final day of their tour of Morocco, Prince Harry and a very pregnant Duchess of Sussex toured various crafts stalls run by social entrepreneurs in the country’s capital of Rabat. Proving not all superheroes wear capes, Princes Harry came to his wife's rescue when one of the craftsmen gifted Meghan a necklace, placing it over her head. The 34-year-old royal lifted his wife’s ponytail (which was inside her jacket) after she put on the necklace and then gently rubbed her back.

VIDEO: Watch the moment Prince Harry played stylist to Meghan

And, let's not forget, it's not the first time he's tended to her hair! Back in September of 2018, when Harry supported his wife's first solo project, he doubled up as her stylist when a gust of wind threatened her beautiful mane. It's official: We all need a husband like Prince Harry don't we, ladies?

