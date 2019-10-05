The secret behind Janette Manrara's gorgeous glossy hair How to copy her look

Strictly's Janette Manrara is one of the show's most-loved dancers. She's got a huge fan-base thanks to her cheerful personality and ballroom dancing talent. We're also slightly crazy over Janette's gorgeous silky hair - how does the star get it looking so shiny? Her brunette locks always look camera-ready. Thankfully, the star, who is married to fellow Strictly pro Aljaz Skorjanec shared her haircare secrets earlier this year on her Instagram Stories. The popular dancer showed off the hair products she used, and it turns out she uses hair care brand Living Proof - the same range that actress Jennifer Aniston once said were her favourite.

"I really really like them … they are awesome," Janette told her 240k followers. In a quick video she revealed the two products she used - the Dry Volume Blast Spray, which is all about bringing the volume to the hair, and the Living Proof No Frizz Leave-In Conditioner, which Janette added to the tips of her hair - this little wonder product smoothes hair so that the strands are polished and your hair is left feeling moisturised.

Living Proof's most famous spokesperson was the former Friends star Jennifer Aniston, who parted ways with the brand early in 2019. The actress was a part-owner of Living Proof and often raved about the products in interviews - and if anyone knows good hair, it's Jennifer Aniston!

The Strictly dancer is a big fan of beauty and often documents her favourite products on Instagram. Whether it's her go-to highlighter (Iconic London) to the glitter she used while on tour - the MAC Reflex Gold. Her favourite concealer is the Laura Mercier Flawless Fusion Ultra-Longwear - "it's amazing, lasts all day," she said.