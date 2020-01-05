No matter what time of day it is, Ruth Langsford never seems to have a hair out of place. Her chic blonde bob always seems to be styled to perfection in the straight blowdry that we could only dream of achieving, even with the help of professional hairstylists. Plus, blonde hair is notoriously difficult to keep shiny, unlike the natural reflection that brunette hair gives off. So how does she do it? The Loose Women star has revealed the secret behind her glossy hair with her Instagram fans, and we're certainly going to try it.

Sharing a boomerang video of herself on her Instagram stories, she wrote: "Hair towel impregnated with Argan oil..." In the video, she is wearing a casual black V-neck jumper and minimal makeup with her hair wrapped in a blue towel while the Morrocan-based oil helps hydrate and protect her hair. Plus, for just £12.99 a pot from Boots, it's an affordable and easy way to achieve the look at home.

Argan oil, £12.99, Boots

While she has become renowned for her trademark bob, she has not always rocked this hairstyle. Just weeks ago, her husband Eamonn Holmes posted an unearthed video from 1952 that showed Ruth looking almost unrecognisable with long brunette hair, a statement fringe and blonde highlights. She was a young presenter working on a children's television programme, and Eamonn joked in the caption: "A trip down memory lane with my Ruth. The year must have been 1952, a bit posh but she still makes me go weak at the knees, even though I didn't even know her then. Thank you TV Ark."

We now know how to achieve her glossy shine, but she has also previously spoken about how she gives her hair it's thick, bouncy volume. Her answer is tape hair extensions. Back in 2018, Ruth shared a video on Instagram of herself getting the extensions fitted, explaining in the footage: "Good morning. I am having my hair extensions. These little things. They are for more thickness rather than length, obviously. They have been taken out and are being put in so you can keep the same ones – clever isn’t it?!"

The 59-year-old revealed that she was getting tape extensions after her hair was thinning as a result of the menopause. She is not the only Loose Women panellist to have tried them, with Stacey Solomon and Andrea McLean also relying on them in the past to help add fullness.

