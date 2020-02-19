Laura Whitmore's Brit Awards hairstyle is definitely one we'll be copying 

There's no denying that Laura Whitmore pulled it out of the bag for her 2020 Brit Awards outfit, with her stylist Angie Smith opting for an Annie's Ibiza dress, a L'Alingi fluffy handbag and a pair of towering platforms. As well as her incredible dress, we were loving the hair and makeup, too. Hairstylist Sophie Sugarman (aka @themanestyle on Instagram) loves working with the Love Island host because she brings "such great energy and is so kind and hard-working! She lets me be creative, brings my vision to life and wears it to perfection!"
For the BRITs, Sophie went for a stylish wavy hairstyle that wouldn't compete with the showstopper dress.
She prepped Laura’s hair with ouai Wave Spray and IGK Hair Rich Kid, then blow-dried the hair using the new ghd Helios hairdryer to give the perfect glossy finish to Laura’s hair. "Drying the hair with a powerful hairdryer that delivers shine and movement is so important, it’s the foundation for all hair looks," Sophie said.
Afterwards, she styled the hair using the ghd platinum+ styler to create loose glamorous waves. "On the underneath, I used an S wave technique and through the middle and top sections I created small bends on small sections of the hair to give the loose wave effect. Then flipped hair onto the side."
To finish, she applied Color Wow Style on Steroids Spray for texture, and the ouai Matte Pomade for a piecey texture and IGK Hair Speechless to add that extra bit of shine.
To add a little more glamour, she added an embellished hair grip. "I used Tilly Thomas Lux hair accessories to add a red carpet sparkle!"
For Laura's makeup, all the products were cruelty-free - something makeup artist Brooke Simons is passionate about. The foundation chosen was the Charlotte Tilbury Flawless Filter and a product Brooke used - and loved! - is the Daniel Sandler Watercolour Gel Cheek Colour in Petal. For a full list of products, see Brooke's Instagram page.
