Emma Willis may have only gone blonde at the end of 2018, but fans have become so used to seeing her with lighter tresses that they were shocked to see how dark her colour used to be. The Voice star took to Instagram to share a rare throwback picture of herself with black short hair styled in a quiff after she became the latest celebrity to get involved in the 'Until tomorrow' challenge.

Emma Willis shared this photo of herself with black hair on Instagram

The trend - which has become increasingly popular following the coronavirus lockdown - requires someone to post a silly photo of themselves on Instagram with the caption 'until tomorrow' for at least 24 hours. They must also message anyone who likes their photo to instruct them to post an embarrassing photo of themselves - and the cycle continues. And Emma's certainly was a funny one! Sticking to the rules, the 44-year-old presenter shared a picture of herself at the seaside with a black quiff, which many likened to fashion consultant Gok Wan's hair. TV presenter Angela Scanlon also commented: "That is one epic quiff!!!" while Strictly Come Dancing star Oti Mabuse joked: "Nope not falling for this again."

Emma has sported a number of different hairstyles over the years, from a brunette bob to a dark pixie cut and long platinum blonde hair. The Birmingham-born star, who is married to Matt Willis, has worked with hairstylist Louis Byrne for a number of years, and he previously told HELLO! that it has taken the star a while to get the colour she was after. "It's been something we've been working on for quite a while. I developed a hair technique called Spotlight Colour, it's really about personalising the hair colour that you have. With Emma, it's about enhancing the quiff area and using the colour to do that - creating a spotlight effect in the hair to give it a natural gleam and shine," he said.

Louis continued: "We've been going from darker to light in a kind of gradual process. In the past year, we've taken it from stage to stage. Sometimes taking dark hair into a blonde can be quite damaging, so the Spotlight technique protects against that." In that case, we imagine she won't be returning to this black colour for a while unless she is committed to keeping it long-term.

