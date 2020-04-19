Katie Holmes made sure that her daughter Suri had a memorable birthday, despite being in lockdown. The Dawson's Creek star shared a gorgeous photo on Instagram of the teenager as she turned 14 on Saturday, revealing Suri's stylish new hair look. For her special day, Suri's hair had been styled in loose waves, and she wore a floral head crown created with white and pink roses and tied up with cream ribbon. In the shot, Suri was pictured at the dining room table which was covered in presents and cards from her family and friends. "Birthday vibes," Katie captioned the image. Fans were quick to wish Suri many happy returns, with one writing: "Blessed birthday Suri, enjoy and keep safe you all," while another wrote: "Wishing you a very happy birthday Suri!"

As well as making Suri a beautiful headpiece for her birthday, doting mum Katie also created a homemade banner spelling out the words Happy Birthday. The mother-daughter duo are incredibly close and live in New York, which is currently in lockdown as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The Hollywood star shares Suri with ex-husband Tom Cruise, and recently opened up about her relationship with her only child in an interview with InStyle magazine at the beginning of March. Katie described her daughter's personality traits, and revealed that she has a very strong personality. "She came out very strong – she's always been a strong personality," the star said. "She'll pick an activity and work her butt off until she's really good at it. Then she's like: 'Ok, I'm going to try the next thing.' She's very focused and a hard worker."

The Brahms: The Boy 2 actress also touched upon the difficult period in her life following her high-profile divorce from Tom. At the time, there was a lot of attention surrounded Katie and Suri, and the star admitted it was "intense". On a particular moment that made her cry, she said: "There was one moment when I think I actually cried. Suri was six or seven, and she was spending the night at a friend's house while I was seeing the ballet in Lincoln Centre." Katie continued: "At 10pm I got a call: 'Mummy, can you come get me?' I got a cab and went down to Battery Park to pick her up, she was exhausted. She fell asleep on the way home, and when we pulled up to our building, the cab driver opened the door and helped me not wake her. He helped carry her to the building. He was so kind."

