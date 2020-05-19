Dianne Buswell is no stranger to changing her hairstyles and on Tuesday, the Strictly Come Dancing star showcased a new retro-inspired look in a new photo posted on Instagram. The professional dancer was pictured with boyfriend Joe Sugg, rocking vintage-style bangs accessorised with a scarf. Dianne was dressed in a polka dot skirt and black T-shirt to complete her 1940's look, while Joe looked smart with his hair swept back, and wearing a white T-shirt, and black trousers. In the caption, Dianne wrote: "I got my own Ryan Gosling. Loved our little 40s dance it's up on my YouTube if you missed it, you can still go try it or just go watching it."

As well as being a talented dancer, Dianne is also a trained hairdresser, making it easy for her to experiment with new styles. At the beginning of the month, the star shared a photo of the results of her DIY haircut and dye at home. Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways." Her comment referred to Joe's attempt at cutting her hair live on TV as part of BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need in April.

Dianne and Joe Sugg rocked 1940's outfits

Dianne is also a fan of wigs and was recently pictured sporting shoulder-length blonde hair while taking part in the viral pillow challenge, as well as a short, black bob during a 1920s dance lesson. The dancer has even been helping her fans with cutting hair and has uploaded a tutorial on her YouTube channel. Dianne posted a picture of herself lying on the floor with the words 'stay home' spelt out from her hair strands, and wrote: "Being home has been very strange as I thrive off being busy and love working out and about! But I must say Being home so much has allowed me to get creative I have Also been doing more hair a passion of mine since a little girl! Speaking off hair I have just loaded a men’s hair cutting tutorial on my YouTube channel for those needing to do a home job it may help you out! And yes, Joe let me cut his hair for the second time ever."

