Strictly Come Dancing pro Dianne Buswell is renowned for her bright red hair, and has been dyeing it the bold shade ever since joining the BBC One dance show. But Joe Sugg's girlfriend has experimented with a number of colours over the years. On Tuesday, the dancer took to Instagram to share an incredible throwback photo of herself with blonde hair, styled in loose waves and a sweeping side fringe. Dianne also revealed the frightening backstory behind the image. She wrote: "Omg I just realised the caption it was the day I was stuck in a lift. Terrified," alongside a poll asking her followers if they had experienced anything similar before.

VIDEO: Dianne Buswell gives Joe Sugg a lockdown haircut

Dianne is a trained hairdresser and has been using her skills to her advantage over the past few months. The star has shared her knowledge with her followers on social media with some inspiring hair videos, which have included styling the perfect bun using an old pair of socks, and making her hair look like a bob using hair grips.

Dianne Buswell looked so different with blonde hair!

Dianne has also been posting videos on her YouTube channel, including footage titled: "Simple Hair Hacks and Tricks." In May, Dianne shared a photo of the results of her DIY haircut and dye at home, which she also documented in another of her videos.

Alongside the picture, she wrote: "Roses are red and now so are my roots!! I also gave myself a little trim too! What we thinking? Better than Joe's trim anyways."

Her comment referred to Joe's attempt at cutting her hair live on TV as part of BBC One's The Big Night In, which raised money for Comic Relief and Children in Need in April.

The Strictly pro has been sharing fun hair hacks on social media during lockdown

Dianne is a fan of wigs and was recently pictured sporting shoulder-length blonde hair while taking part in the viral pillow challenge, as well as a short, black bob during a 1920's dance lesson.

The dancer has also been helping men cut their hair, writing on Instagram: "Being home has been very strange as I thrive off being busy and love working out and about! But I must say Being home so much has allowed me to get creative I have Also been doing more hair a passion of mine since a little girl!

"Speaking of hair I have just loaded a men’s hair cutting tutorial on my YouTube channel for those needing to do a home job it may help you out! And yes, Joe let me cut his hair for the second time ever."

