ASOS sells amazing face mask & scrunchie combos and they're selling fast 

Who knew that face masks would be THE accessory of 2020?! Granted, it's not the fashion trend anyone asked for, but as we all embark on the new normal, it's important to be protected for daily outings. We've been shopping around for face masks constantly (just check out all of our coverage on HELLO!), but it's the matching scrunchie and face mask combo that has got us the most excited. Trust ASOS to turn face coverings into a bonafide look.

Pink floral face mask with matching scrunchie and pouch, £12, ASOS

The £12 set includes a face covering, a matching scrunchie and a pouch to store your face covering in. The summer floral pattern is bang on trend as well.

RELATED: Where to get a stylish face mask

The mask features triple-layer construction, elasticated straps with adjustable toggles, a nose clip for improved fit, and it's washable.

Blue floral face mask with matching scrunchie and pouch, £12, ASOS

MORE: 5 gloriously bejewelled face masks

A scrunchie might well be the ideal accessory as well. When we spoke to Gorka Arraras, the Head of Creative at Charles Worthington Salons, he revealed that due to us all having to wear face masks for the foreseeable, updos would be more of a focus.

"Up-styles will take priority as people will naturally want to feel they can breathe, therefore cool messy updos are going to be key."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.