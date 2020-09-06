Gwen Stefani as a brunette has to be seen to be believed The Voice star has been spending lockdown with boyfriend Blake Shelton and her three sons

Gwen Stefani is renowned for her iconic blonde hair, but the No Doubt star hasn't always had the same hairstyle!

In June, the singer delighted fans after sharing an incredible throwback photo of herself as a teenager with her brother Eric, as he celebrated his birthday in lockdown.

VIDEO: Blake Shelton talks marriage to Gwen Stefani

In the snapshot, the mother-of-three's hair was light brown and styled in a middle parting. The singer also shared some more recent pictures of herself with her older sibling, showing her with long blonde tresses.

Gwen is incredibly close with Eric, who was the one to persuade her to join No Doubt as a backup vocalist in the late 1980s, later taking over as the lead vocalist.

Gwen Stefani looks almost unrecognisable as a brunette!

Eric isn't the only member of Gwen's family to have celebrated his birthday during lockdown.

In August, the star's middle son Zuma turned 12, and both his parents shared sweet tribute messages on social media about the pre-teen's special day. Gwen even shared another throwback picture of herself alongside a photo of her little boy to show just how much they look alike.

Gavin Rossdale, meanwhile, posted some sweet pictures of him and Zuma from over the years, and even shared a glimpse into his son's birthday celebrations on the beach in Malibu.

Gwen Stefani with brother Eric

In June, Gwen's boyfriend Blake Shelton marked his birthday, and the singer threw him a lockdown party, complete with a show-stopping cake featuring figurines of the couple.

There were more celebrations in May, when Gwen and Gavin's oldest son Kingston turned 14. The proud mum shared a sweet photo of the teenager on the beach, writing alongside it: "Happy 14th bday to my firstborn son – thank you god or making me his mama."

Gwen as a child alongside a photo of son Zuma

For the majority of lockdown, Gwen and Blake isolated at the country singer's ranch in Oklahoma with Kingston, Zuma and Apollo, six. They have since returned to LA, where the boys have been enjoying spending quality time with their dad.

It's certainly been an eventful time for the family during lockdown too. Gwen and Blake released their second duet, Happy Anywhere, in August, and filmed the music video for it during their time together in Oklahoma.

In July, Blake opened up about "having a blast" during quarantine with Gwen while talking on SiriusXM's The Storme Warren Show on The Highway channel.

Gwen and boyfriend Blake Shelton have been enjoying lockdown together

He said: "You wake up and look at the news and you're starting to realise that this quarantine is not working out too well for a lot of people who are finding out they didn't, they don't like being around each other as much as they thought they did, which is terrible.

"She [Gwen] and I have experienced the opposite, you know, and we've been having a blast. And I think its because, we've literally, since our early, early twenties, both of us, kind of been, you know… our careers around.

"And obviously, none of us like these circumstances, but I'd be lying if I said that I'm not having a blast being stuck at home for this long because I've just never gotten to do it before you know, since I've owned a home, I've never been able to be there more than two weeks max at a time.

"So, this has been an eye-opener. I told my manager, I said 'man you might have a hard time getting me to go back on the road again actually'."

