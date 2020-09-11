We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has revealed her favourite treatment for when her hair's feeling damaged, giving it a glowing review on Friday's This Morning.

During the show's beauty segment, she revealed to hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home to help remedy split ends – and that she's been thrilled with the results, especially since she colours her hair.

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said – watch the full clip below…

Ruth loves using Olaplex treatments

We've found the handy Olaplex set which was featured on the show for £26, with the 'Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment' that Ruth speaks so highly of – as well as the 'Hair Perfector' which can be added for extra smoothing effects.

Olaplex Bond Building Set, £26, Look Fantastic

The presenter has previously revealed that she loves using heated rollers to prep her hair for TV, and her favourites come from Cloud Nine.

Demonstrating how to use it on Instagram, she wrote: "It's called The O, by Cloud Nine, and you literally pop the roller in and it takes like three seconds and it beeps, and that means it's ready. Fantastic! And then you get the little clips with it as well."

