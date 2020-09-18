We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Who wouldn't want the inside scoop on how to achieve the Duchess of Cambridge's perfect blowdry? Kate's hairstylist Richard Ward revealed the secrets to the royal's frizz-free, bouncy curls back in 2016, but there's one part of his tutorial we bet is popular in the Cambridge household today – a detangling brush.

Walking fans through what is arguably Kate's signature look, the 'Chelsea Blow Dry', Richard told People magazine: "The hair has to be in the best condition possible. I always brush the hair through with my anti-tangle and anti-static Tangle Angel."

Tangle Angel hairbrush, £12.95, Amazon

The bristles are not only antibacterial and anti-static but also heat and water-resistant, meaning the brush can easily be used for blow-drying or for trips to the beach or pool – and unlike many clever hair products, it won't set you back much.

Costing just £12.95, the Tangle Angel brush is likely used by Kate at home in Apartment 1A in Kensington Palace, especially now her daughter Princess Charlotte has returned to school.

The five-year-old has the same long dark hair as her mum, so we imagine she's picked up some of the Duchess' hair tricks. After all, we've all experienced painful knots annoying frizzy ends, and that's not taking into account Charlotte's outdoor playtime or sporting activities!

Princess Charlotte likely uses the same hair tricks as her mum

"It's not just about Kate's hair – it is beautifully finished, frizz-free, shiny hair," explained Richard, who was responsible for helping create Kate’s chic hairstyle for her royal wedding to Prince William in 2011. Even if struggle to achieve her bouncy blowdry, we can at least be one step closer to having royal hair with the hairbrush.

Other products known to be in Kate's beauty bag are three different sets of hair curlers, eight round blow dry hairbrushes and five paddle brushes, including the Mason Pearson Handy Bristle & Nylon hairbrush, as well as a whopping seven combs! All of these were revealed by Amanda Cook Tucker during Kate's royal tour of Sweden and Norway back in 2018.

