Is there any hairstyle Nicole Kidman can't pull off? The Big Little Lies actress shared a series of stunning photos of herself on Instagram on Thursday and her shorter hair blew fans away.

Nicole, 53, rocked a shoulder-length, shaggy hairstyle which was a far cry from the sleek, long hair she often wears on the red carpet.

But her followers could not get enough of the tousled tresses she was sporting for the Marie Claire Australia photoshoot and bombarded her comments section with praise.

"The curls God gave you - beautiful," wrote one, while another said: "Your hair is AMAZING," a third even thanked her for helping her love her own locks: "When I was young it was you who helped me accept my curly hair. You made curly hair beautiful."

In the interview with her home country publication Nicole opened up about family life with her husband, Keith Urban, and their two children, Faith, nine, and Sunday, 12.

She revealed her daughter, Sunday, would love to follow in her footsteps - as a director - but said sadly the coronavirus pandemic has halted her ability to show up on set with her mum.

Nicole looked amazing in the photoshoot for Maria Claire Australia

"The frustration with COVID is she usually comes on set and watches, but this time she can't due to the COVID protocols.

"It's so sad as a mum not to be able to take her to work with me. But there'll be other opportunities."

Nicole also revealed they never leave their children - even when their work schedules are so hectic.

"One of us is always there," she said, before revealing her sister, Antonia, has been helping out in Australia with childcare too.

Nicole has been embracing her curls since the COVID-19 lockdown

"When Keith went to Nashville and I had to work late nights, I rang Ant and asked her to move in with the girls and she did, and brought along her kids.

"That's special. It's the nature of what we're all having to do now – you get to be commune-like; this extended family where you're all raising each other's kids together."

