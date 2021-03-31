Alyssa Milano swears by this product for thinning hair - and it’s on sale for less than $26

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article.

Alyssa Milano has been open about the issues she’s faced as a “long hauler” of coronavirus, which has included hair loss.

The Charmed star talked about those struggles in a video she shared on Instagram and Twitter last August, in which she ran a detangling brush through her wet hair after showering to show how much of her hair had been falling out.

Alyssa revealed her struggles with hair loss after contracting COVID-19

"One brushing, this is my hair loss," she said in the clip, and added in the caption, "Thought I’d show you what #Covid19 does to your hair. Please take this seriously. #WearADamnMask #LongHauler".

Fans were shocked, but some followers who had been experiencing the same thing after recovering from COVID-19 shared similar stories, with one writing: "I have the same problem. I had Covid 19 in November. I am losing hair daily, strands of hair coming out of my scalp. Any suggestions to prevent the hair fall, I would appreciate. Thank you."

Alyssa shared a selfie this week that showed her hair looking amazing

Another replied: "I am going through the same, and it stresses me out because now I can feel my ponytail getting smaller and smaller. I'm 28 and I've never experienced hair loss like this. It may not seem such big of a deal but it is so sad...please, work together to stop this virus."

Luckily for Alyssa, celebrity hairstylist Linh Nguyen saw her story on Twitter and recommended a full Nioxin regimen to bring her hair back to life, according to People.

And it’s been working. Alyssa narrowed her favorite products down to two - the Nioxin System 6 Kit and the Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment. The kit is on sale for $25.49 on Amazon.

The Nioxin System 6 Kit, $25.49, Amazon

Nioxin Minoxidil Hair Regrowth Treatment, $35, Amazon

"The best text I got this week was Alyssa saying her hair is doing much better and she’s continuing the Nioxin regimen," Nguyen told the magazine last December. "Her hair feels thicker and she’s happy with the results."

The Nioxin System 6 Kit is formulated specifically for chemically treated hair with progressive thinning and includes shampoo, conditioner, and a scalp and hair treatment for only $30. The products not only prevent breakage but moisturize and strengthen hair.

The Nioxin Hair Regrowth Treatment contains Minoxidil, the only ingredient clinically proven to effectively help hair growth in men and women, and the only medicine available to treat female-pattern baldness.

Alyssa showed off her new hair color in February

Research suggests that 50 to 80 percent of people who recover from COVID-19 experience at least some lingering after-effects 3 months after infection with the coronavirus," according to Healthline. And that includes hair loss.

'Long haulers' is a term medical professionals use to describe those who experience lingering symptoms months after they first contracted COVID-19.

In August, the actress revealed she had tested positive for COVID-19 antibodies after falling ill in the spring. In addition to hair loss, she has also experienced fatigue, heart palpitations, memory problems, shortness of breath, and more months after she first contracted it.

