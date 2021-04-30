Battling COVID hair loss? This trichologist-approved £14 shampoo is so popular a bottle is sold every 30 seconds

One perhaps unforeseen consequence of the pandemic has been a steady rise in the number of people struggling with hair loss.

Both those who have battled the virus, and even those who are just feeling stressed and anxious during these uncertain times have noted their hair thinning. As such hair specialists – including Anthony Pearce, specialist trichologist at www.hairlossclinic.com - noted an increase in people seeking advice.

RELATED: Trinny Woodall opens up about hair loss symptoms since recovering from COVID-19

"Scalp hair growth is metabolically continuous - but not life ‘essential’ - and readily disrupted when illness or severe, protracted stress assaults the body," he says. "Loss of hair density may not be apparent for some months, and shedding may be minimal or dramatic in amount depending on the severity of the cause."

The problem is so widespread that it even has a name, it’s been dubbed "Covid fallout". But what can you do about it?

Watermans Grow Me Shampoo, £13.95, Amazon

"Quality dedicated hair growth treatments such as the Watermans ‘Grow Me’ range is an excellent starting point to consider,” says Anthony. “Diligent use for three to four months can see a reduction in hair thinning and the hope of healthier hair growth."

Good news is that the Grow Me shampoo – which has a minty fragrance and is suitable for vegans - is readily available on Amazon, and it’s only £13.95. It has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, where shoppers have been sharing impressive before and after pictures. In fact, it’s so popular that one bottle is sold every 30 seconds!

RELATED: This TikTok famous hot brush has 12,000 ratings on Amazon

READ: Alyssa Milano swears by this product for thinning hair

“This stuff actually works, it’s amazing,” writes one satisfied customer “After going through the menopause, felt my hair was getting very thin and have tried literally every product on the market. This one really does help and in the last three months, the difference is amazing. Don’t know how it works, but it does!”

Stress is a major cause of hair loss - and the number of people struggling has increased during the pandemic

How does it work? It’s formulated with natural ingredients which will help aid hair growth and strengthen the hair. Among them are Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Rosemary Extract, which is famed for its ability to naturally treat hair loss. It also has Allantoin, which helps prevent a dry scalp. And there’s Biotin – which boosts keratin production for healthier hair - Argan Oil and interestingly, caffeine!

RELATED: The best hair products of 2021 so far - from frizz-battling shampoos to moisture-rich masks

SEE: Expert tips on how to deal with hair loss

Simply put, it has a cocktail of good stuff that will leave hair fuller, stronger, healthy and shiny. Don’t know about you but we’re adding this one to basket immediately!

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.