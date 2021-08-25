12 best hair dryers to shop for bouncy Kate Middleton hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

No matter your hair colour, texture or style, a hair dryer is the one tool we all need in our repertoire. As well as drying hair and eliminating frizz, they can also be used to add volume and bounce Kate Middleton style, making them super versatile.

We know air-drying is the healthiest choice, but it's not always a timely option. Plus, a great blow-dry can transform your entire look.

There are so many hair dryers on the market promising different results that choosing one has become a bit of a minefield. So to make it easy for you, we've rounded up the best hair dryers available online for your healthiest, quickest and bounciest blow-dry yet.

From the Dyson Supersonic™ to the ghd Air and the Babyliss Salon Pro, here are 12 of the most highly recommended, with one to suit every budget...

Which hair dryers do professionals use?

Dyson Supersonic™ Hair Dryer, £299.99/$399.99, Boots

Pricey but powerful, the Dyson Supersonic is loved by professional stylists. It works on average six times faster than other hair dryers and has a built-in thermometer which records the temperature 40 times per second, regulating the heat and preventing any damage to your hair. It has multiple attachments and works well on every hair type.

ghd Air Hair Dryer, £109/$199, Cult Beauty

When you think of hair tools used by professionals, ghd is probably the first brand that springs to mind. They also kit out pretty much every fancy gym in London and there's a good reason why. The salon-quality dryer is super fast and leaves your hair looking smooth and shiny.

Cloud 9 The Air Shot Hair Dryer, £99/$109, Selfridges

From the founder of ghd, Cloud 9 hair tools also offer a salon-worthy finish. The Air Shot hair dryer is a good choice if you're concerned about the health of your hair when heat styling. It features tourmaline and vitamin-infused ceramic heating elements that nourish and protect whilst drying.

Elchim 3900 Professional Ceramic Ionic Hair Dryer, £124.95/$184.93, Amazon

With its 2400W motor, this is the most powerful dryer on the market. It comes expert-recommended and has three temperature and three speed settings for precision control.

Best travel hair dryers

T3 Fit compact hair dryer, £125/$147, Selfridges

The travel-sized version of the best-selling T3 Cura hair dryer is ideal for taking away with you. It uses the same digital 'IonAir' technology to leave your hair soft and frizz-free. Plus, it still has three different heat settings and two speeds.

Bio:Ionic Volcanic MX Speed Dryer, £139/$169, Cult Beauty

If you're looking for a super lightweight hair dryer, Bio:Ionic has answered your prayers with the Volcanic MX Speed Dryer as it weighs less than one pound! With its quick and powerful 1800W motor, you won't need to compromise on quality either. Choose from a UK or EU plug.

Amika Mighty Mini Dryer, £45/$51.75, Cult Beauty

Amika's tiny travel hair dryer is super lightweight while also packing a true dual voltage so it'll work in any country. It heats hair from the inside out to avoid any damage and is even said to be a favourite of hairstylists backstage at fashion shows.

Best hair dryers for curly hair

Panasonic EH-NA98, £129.99/$179.99, Boots

Made with curly and afro hair in mind, the Nanoe system in this Panasonic hair dryer infuses your hair and scalp with moisture to leave it shiny and smooth. As well as automatic temperature control, it jets nano-sized water particles directly into your hair as you dry, reducing static, frizz and split ends.

Glamoriser Ionic Touch Control Hair Dryer, £59.99/$82.53, Amazon

The large professional standard diffuser on this hair dryer is a dream for curly hair as it works to enhance and define your natural pattern while smoothing out any frizz. It comes with an impressive eight heat and six speed settings.

Best affordable hair dryers

BaByliss Salon Pro 2200 Hair Dryer, £28, LookFantastic

For a budget-friendly option, look no further than the Salon Pro 2200 hair dryer. It has a powerful motor for its price as well as three heat and two speed settings and a cool shot.

TRESemme 2000 W Fast Hair Dryer, £12/$16.51, Amazon

For just £12 you can get this Tresemme hair dryer with an efficient motor, good cable length and great nozzle. With its thousands of five-star reviews, it's the perfect budget buy.

Remington Coconut Smooth Hair Dryer, £24.99, Argos

This clever Remmington hair dryer has a unique conditioning ring which is infused with coconut micro-conditioners for long-lasting soft and shiny hair. At less than £25 it's very affordable, and it comes in pink.

