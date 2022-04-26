Amanda Holden's go-to haircare brand is now in the Amazon sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The words 'bad hair day' just don't seem to be in Amanda Holden's vocabulary – seriously, how does she do it?

Revered for her gorgeous golden locks, the Britain's Got Talent judge recently revealed some of her favourite hair care products on Instagram – and it turns out, she's a huge fan of Charles Worthington.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Amanda Holden posts hair tutorial using Charles Worthington products

Taking to social media earlier this month, Amanda filmed a hair tutorial for fans as she shared her top tips for creating the perfect curls. In the caption, she wrote:

"I know you're used to seeing me with my classic Mandy bouncy blow-dry, but my natural hair is actually pretty curly! This year with the help of @cwhairlondon I'm choosing to embrace my curls, enriched with CW's signature 5-oil blend to hydrate and nourish hair. How to use as seen here…

Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Curl Enhancing Balm, was £7.99 NOW £6.57, Amazon

Curl Enhancing Balm: Apply to wet or dry hair to define natural curls, removes frizz, lightweight formula doesn't wear your hair down or leave it crispy.

Charles Worthington Moisture Seal Curl Reactivating Mist, was £7.99 now £6.57, Amazon

Curl Reactivating Mist: Apply to wet or dry hair to revive the look and feel of your curls to keep them smooth, bouncy and defined. A must for me when having so many hair changes at work!"

Feeling inspired? Amanda's go-to hair products are both available to shop in the Amazon sale with the Curl Enhancing Balm and the Curl Reactivating Mist each retailing at a reduced price of £6.57 – bargain!

The BGT star is often a major source of hair envy

There's also a whole host of other Charles Worthington products in the sale. Why not try out some haircare saviours from the brand's ColourPlex, ShinePlex, Moisture Seal and Grow Strong ranges?

After posting the hair tutorial on Instagram, it's hardly surprising that Amanda received endless compliments, almost immediately, from her 1.8 million followers.

"Your hair has been looking healthier recently! Looks like CW is working its magic," wrote one. "Loving the curly beach waves," added another. Meanwhile, a third commented: "Would love to see more of your curly hair."

