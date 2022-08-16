Best hair products of 2022 — treat your tresses to the best sprays, creams, gels and more

How much love do you give to your hair? You may have an intricate 10-step skin care routine, but do your locks receive the same love? If the answer is no, maybe it's time to pay more attention to your tresses. The hair is the most visible part of your body, after all, so you have to make sure that your crowning glory looks pristine all the time.

To help you thrive, we've gathered some of the best hair products on the market today, many of which are approved by celebrities, expert stylists, and well, TikTok. Whether you have stick straight hair or luscious curls, these hair goodies will make sure that you'll look your best 24/7.

The TikTok-approved hair care treatment

Redken Extreme Bleach Recovery Lamellar Water Treatment, $27, Ulta

Formulated for those struggling with damaged hair, this treatment that went viral on TikTok restores the look and feel of healthy hair and remedies its porosity brought about by bleaching or highlights. It's described as a "liquid bandage" for treated locks, as it instantly boosts softness, smoothness, and shine.

What the fans say: "I don't bleach my hair often, but when I do it leaves my hair super dry and hard to manage while I baby it for a few days. But one use of this left my hair feeling soft and easy to brush through?! I won't say it made my hair better than before I bleached it, but it def made it feel better than it EVER has after being bleached!"

Hair care for itchy scalps

The Inkey List Salicylic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Treatment, $14.99, Sephora

You usually only hear of salicylic acid in skincare talk, but did you know that it can help your scalp, too? This lightweight serum gently exfoliates the scalp, combating dryness and itchiness and improving oil production.

What the fans say: "This stuff WORKS! I cannot believe the results. I wish I took a before and after. I have pretty bad scalp psoriasis that I'm super self conscious about and this stuff got rid of the flakes! I'm actually shook at how well it works. I'm no doctor but for my fellow Ps girlies, if you want some relief from the dreaded flakes - please just give this a shot!"

Hair care that handles frizz

Nexxus Frizz Defy Anti-Frizz Sheets, $3.35, Amazon

If you're worried about taming your hair when you're out and about, these sheets can do the trick. Infused with argan oil, all you need is a single swipe to get rid of the frizz.

What the fans say: "What a difference in my hair! These smooth my hair and leave a lovely shine. Not too weighted down either. Take it from this Texas girl where is 105 degrees and 110% humidity, these work! For reference: I have thick, wavy, usually frizzy hair. Get them! You won't regret it!"

Hair care with a travel-friendly blow dryer

Drybar Baby Buttercup Travel Blow Dryer, $139, Amazon

The worst part about traveling is you don't get to tote around your hair tools for styling. You have to make do with hotel dryers that barely do anything at all! But with Drybar's travel-friendly blow dryer, you get a capable tool without the added bulk. It may be compact, but it's designed to function like a full-size dryer, complete with various heat settings and a concentrator nozzle for targeted airflow.

What the fans say: "Completely in love with this blow dryer. My hair goes half way down my back and this dries my hair in less than 10 minutes. It's light weight so doing a full blow out doesn't exhaust my arms like other dryers. The warmth is perfect, it doesn't get overly hot and dry out my hair and make me sweat through my clothes and makeup. Highly recommend"

This shampoo developed by Tracee Ellis Ross

Pattern Hydration Shampoo, $20, Sephora

Did you know that Tracee Ellis Ross has her own haircare line? Now you do. A recipient of various beauty awards, this hydrating shampoo is developed for folks with curly locks, as its formula leaves your locks feeling healthy and clean without stripping its natural oils. It also leaves your hair smelling fresh, with notes of jasmine, bergamot, and sweet sandalwood.

What the fans say: "I can't believe that this shampoo has made my hair curlier than it has every felt before. Now I will say that this is genuinely a shampoo. I will say though that you will need to pair this with hair oils/moisturizers to keep your hair dewy, especially in dryer climates. Nonetheless, the quality of my curls/coils is absolutely phenomenal and naturally defined as a result of this shampoo. I'm currently on my second bottle and would highly recommend!"

This shampoo that combats hair fall and hair loss

Honeydew Biotin Hair Shampoo for Thinning Hair, $11.95, Amazon

If you feel like you shed more than your pet, you may want to pick this shampoo up. Specifically engineered to address hair loss, it's made with biotin, keratin, and nourishing essential oils to facilitate hair regrowth. It's also packed with hydrating ingredients to avoid dryness.

What the fans say: "I have been using this for a few months now, I noticed thin baby hairs starting to grow around the temples which are becoming more and thicker and now an overall thickness. Very happy. You need to give it some time but consistent use and it will work. Smells good too. Thank you."

This Queer Eye guy-concocted hair oil

JVN Complete Nourishing Hair Oil Shine Drops, $22, Sephora

Your locks will say "yasss queen!" with this Jonathan Van Ness-approved hair oil infused hemisqualane, a natural alternative to silicone that boost hair health and strength with continued use. Best used after a blow dry, it can add instant shine to your locks and restore its natural luster.

What the fans say: "This product is really good! More of a dry oil than I anticipated. The texture is really lovely, oily but not thick or greasy. It gives really good shine and helps with frizz. I have pretty damaged hair on the ends and this really helps it look healthier."

This texture spray Hailey Bieber swears by

IGK Beach Club Volume Texture Spray, $32, Sephora

Want to look like a beach babe 24/7? According to Hailey Bieber, you only need a few spritzes of this spray on your hair. Completely salt-free and compatible with chemically-treated locks, it delivers volume sans the heaviness and ickiness.

What the fans say: "Love it so much, I have tried so many other products that did nothing for my thin hair until I tried this one! Wow smells amazing and really gives my hair some volume. Amazing results. You can even spray this stuff after your hair is dry to give it a little more volume and texture."

This shampoo-conditioner duo that lets you customize your hair care

Monday Smooth 30oz Twin Pack Bathroom Set, $31.99, Amazon

Whether you have smooth locks, frizzy hair, or voluminous curls, Monday's slate of shampoo and conditioner bundles can take care of every wash day. Each set is formulated with natural ingredients, cruelty-free and vegan, and void of any damaging SLS and parabens. The bottles they come in are also recyclable, earning them a thumbs up from Mother Earth.

What the fans say: "This is the best thing I've done for my hair!! I'm on a hair journey this year and I found my shampoo and conditioner! No more searching. Thank you Monday!!"

This perfume that makes your hair smell like heaven

Gisou Honey Infused Hair Perfume, $83, Sephora

There's probably no one that would sniff your hair regularly, but still, wouldn't be nice to have great-smelling locks? This honey-infused hair fragrance not only lends a fresh scent to your strands, but also adds an instant shine.

What the fans say: "I absolutely love this hair perfume. Smells like a spring dream. The honey and flower perfume makes it so divine."

This hair color remover that reverses your mistake

Color Oops Developlus Color Oops Color Remover, $14.50, Amazon

It happens to the best of us — we all have picked colors that we regret. But Color Oops can come to the rescue, with its formula that takes your hair back to the last chemical process it had gone through. It's capable of removing permanent hair color, and its ammonia and bleach-free process even allows you to re-color your locks the very same day.

What the fans say: "This is the most amazing discovery I have ever come across! I've used color removers before but this is more like a complete do over, like it never happened. It did not damage my hair in the slightest BUT I listened to another reviewer and rinsed my hair with scolding hot water and followed with a deep conditioner TWICE. Soft as virgin hair."

The shower filter that improves your locks

Aquabliss Revitalizing Shower Filter, $37.99, Amazon

The first step to keeping your hair healthy is making sure that you're washing it with soft water. The water that typically comes out of your showerhead is hard water, which has excess calcium and magnesium and strips your hair of its natural shine and color. With this filter, your hair can go from drab to fab with its filtration system that gets rid of chemicals, toxins, and other impurities, all while infusing an extra dose of vitamins and minerals that promote healthier hair.

What the fans say: "This is got to be one of the smartest and best purchases I’ve made on Amazon since I subscribed more than 10 years ago. It’s really amazing for filtering out all the bad stuff & adding much needed minerals as well as correcting the pH balance for beneficial hair and skin. Incredible easy install. Planning on putting these in the other showers ASAP."

The brush that gives a salon-worthy blowout

Osensia Ultra Small Round Brush, $16.99, Amazon

Your choice of brush is crucial to styling and in order to replicate what your stylist does at the salon, you would need a special brush. This ceramic brush features an extra-small diameter for enhanced precision, along with ionic mineral-infused bristles that detangle and prevent flyaways. It also has built-in vents that deliver even airflow, helping reduce drying time. The best part? It's priced less than a haircut.

What the fans say: "I have very thick, wavy, long hair and I found this brush to be a perfect match for blowing it out regularly. As other people have said, it doesn't have those crevises that snag and pull out strands of hair - huge plus. It's definitely ceramic and heats very well."

This award-winning hair straightener

Dyson Corrale Hair Straightener, $499, Sephora

Is there really a best-of-the-best hair tools list without Dyson's presence? But Air Wraps and Supersonic Dryers aside, the top-rated brand also has a hair straightener that uses less heat while achieving the same style. It's the only straightening tool in the market with built-in flexing plates engineered to shape around your hair and gather them. It also packs intelligent heat control that responds according to your hair's thickness, texture, and length. Oh, and did we mention that it can be used cordless?

What the fans say: "I absolutely love this tool! It's so easy to use and it saves me so much time styling my hair. The wireless feature is so awesome."

Hair ties that won't damage your locks

Slip Small Slipsilk™ Scrunchies, $39, Sephora

Traditional hair ties are notorious for breaking your strands, but these scrunchies have been developed to be extra gentle. Made out of 100% silk (save for the elastic), they prevent hair creases and hold your hair together with barely any friction.

What the fans say: "this is a must have if you're on your hair recovery journey!! it's kind of tough for fine hair as it slips out sometimes but it's definitely manageable to use! I hang on to these like they're gold because of the price point but they're definitely worth it when wanting to take good care of your hair."

