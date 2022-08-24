Ruth Langsford’s £5 must-have for getting volume in her hair

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford has just shared her simple hack for achieving voluminous locks - and the haircare buy is so affordable.

The This Morning presenter took to her Instagram stories to share her video of herself and celebrity hairstylist Maurice Flynn using the L’Oreal Paris Elnett hairspray, which is available to shop for £5.

L'Oreal Elnett extra strong hold hairspray, £5, Amazon

In the video, Ruth is seen tipping her head as the hairspray is applied, whilst shaking her hair to add volume. Rylan then hilariously hijacks the video, spraying the hairspray in Ruth’s face as she raises her head.

The L’Oreal Paris Elnett hairspray is a cult favourite among celebs and hair stylists, with Kate Middleton and Victoria Beckham being amongst the fans of the high street hair product.

The Elnett spray comes is in a range of variations to shop depending on your hair type, focusing on extra hold or shine, UV filter for coloured hair and more.

Ruth took to her Instagram stories to share her hair hack

Racking up over 2,000 five-star reviews on Amazon, the L’Oreal hairspray is a hit amongst shoppers. One happy customer wrote: “I love this hair spray, I've used it for years. I tie my hair back for work every day as I have frizzy hair. I can’t stand that sticky feeling that some cheaper brands leave, this one brushes out nicely with practically no residue at all.” Another added: “I have tried similar brands but I always end up returning to Elnett. I love the smell and the hold.”

It’s not the first time Ruth has put us on to a genius haircare hack. The Loose Women star revealed back in 2020 that she swears by the best-selling Olaplex Hair Protector for strengthening hair and preventing split ends.

