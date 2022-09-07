5 best hair dryer brushes to create a salon-quality blow-dry at home

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We've all been there – you go to the salon, and practically study the stylist as they create an Insta-worthy blowout, but as soon as you get home, it's nearly impossible to replicate yourself. Well, those days are over!

RELATED: Best heat protectant sprays to keep your hair looking luscious and healthy

Luckily, one of the most popular hair care trends right now is the heated hair dryer brush, and there are plenty of incredible models to choose from. Revlon, Remington, Babyliss, Nicky Clarke and more have created hair dryer brushes worth their weight in gold, so you can achieve a bouncy blowdry worthy of Kate Middleton.

How does a hair dryer brush work?

Hair dryer brushes, also known as volumisers or air stylers, make life a lot easier by removing the hair dryer from the process.

Allowing you to handle just one styling tool at a time, rather than juggling a hair dryer and a brush, this hybrid tool works by drying and styling as you're detangling.

You use it as you would a normal brush, brushing from root to end for a sleek and fizz-free finish – most of the time you won't even need to follow up with a straightener.

But if you want to create voluminous curls, then there are plenty of YouTube videos that'll teach you specific techniques. It's all about how you hold the brush!

MORE: How to get soft, shiny hair this season: Discover this celebrity hairdresser's best kept secret

SHOP: 11 best scalp scrubs for the cleanest, healthiest hair of your life

Best hair dryer brushes 2022

Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser

Revlon Salon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, £45.18, Amazon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars

Best for: Medium to long hair

If you spend a lot of time on Tik Tok or Instagram, chances are you've come across Revlon's One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumiser, which is a favourite among influencers.

Promising salon results with 22% more shine and 36% less breakage, this 2-in-1 styling tool combines ionic and ceramic technology, so you can reduce frizz and overstyling damage.

Top Review: "This is great and gives that fabulous root lift as though you've had a salon experience. Love it and extremely happy to have it."

Remington Keratin Protect Heated Barrel Hot Hair Brush

Remington Keratin Protect Heated Barrel Hot Hair Brush, £26.17, Amazon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars

Best for: Enhancing shine

Creating full-bodied bounce, the Remington Hot Hair Brush is infused with keratin and almond oil to help protect your hair and enhance shine. Giving volume right from the root, it also features two temperature settings, either 120C or a maximum setting of 180C.

Top Review: "Very pleased with this product, it adds great shape to my hairstyle in less than 5 mins and is very quick to heat up and easy to use, highly recommended."

Nicky Clarke Frizz Control Premium Volumiser

Frizz Control Premium Volumiser, £69.99, Nicky Clarke

Best for: Managing frizz

Dubbed Britain's most famous hairstylist, Nicky Clarke has worked with the likes of Princess Diana, Naomi Campbell and Sarah Ferguson – to name a few – and he also has a seriously impressive haircare line.

Retailing at £69.99, the Frizz Control Premium Volumiser boasts a distinctive oval barrel for supreme volume and bounce. Plus, it's equipped with adjustable temperature settings and Ionic technology which helps to smooth hair and control frizz.

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush

Drybar Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush, £125, Cult Beauty

Rating: 5 stars

Best for: All hair types

Ideal for all hair types, the Double Shot Oval Blow-Dryer Brush has been ergonomically designed, so you can dry and style your hair with ease. Featuring three temperature settings that'll allow you to customise your blowout, it also combines nylon and tufted bristles for greater control and optimal tension over your tresses.

Top Review: "So, I wasn't totally blown away on first use. I have the Dyson air wrap which is lovely but loved the size of this barrel. Very easy to use. Love that the cord doesn't get twisted. But here I am 4 days later and my hair still looks great. Normally I wash my hair every other day and restyle but not needed - even tho I have done some long walks, hair up/down, got rained on. I matched it with Pureology shampoo and a Drybar serum and am happy with the results. My hair is just past shoulder length."

BaByliss Big Hair 50 mm Rotating Hot Air Styling Brush

BaByliss Big Hair 50 mm Rotating Hot Air Styling Brush, £42.99, Amazon

Rating: 4.5 / 5 stars

Best for: Creating waves

This heated hair brush is slightly different to most, as the Ionic rotating brush does all of the work for you. Defining layers and giving greater shape to styles, simply rotate the brush through the chosen section and as you reach the ends of the hair, resist the rotation and spin the brush through the ends.

Top tip - check out Amazon's hair tutorial video if you need a visual explanation of how to use the rotating brush.

Top Review: "Very Easy to use and makes drying hair easier and quicker. Wish I had bought one sooner."

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.