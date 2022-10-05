7 best hair straighteners with top reviews

If you’re anything like us, you're using your hair straighteners almost every day. So if you're going to invest your money in a pair, they need to be the right match for your hair type and needs. Using the wrong hair straighteners can leave your hair damaged, so doing your research before you buy is key.

Whether your hair is thick, fine or damaged, we’ve searched to find the best hair straighteners with the top reviews that will leave you with sleek, smooth locks every day, from ghd, Dyson, Cloud Nine and more.

Best hair straighteners with top reviews

Ghd Original hair straighteners

Ghd Original Professional Styler Hair Straighteners, £119, Cult Beauty

ghd is likely the first brand that springs to mind when it comes to hair straighteners, so it’s no surprise that they have some of the top ratings. The original ghd hair straighteners are a classic - they're super easy to use and lightweight, with an automatic timer that switches the heat off after 30 minutes, making them a great option for beginners.

Top review: "I’ve got thick, coarse hair, which usually takes the best part of an hour to straighten. I let my hair dry naturally this morning and have just straightened it in 17 minutes! My hair feels lovely and soft, and looks really shiny and the bigger plates are definitely helpful for long, thick, and wavy/coarse hair. I love them so much! They also come with a heatproof guard for the plates which is really useful."

Best hair straighteners for all hair types

Cloud Nine The Original Iron hair straighteners

Cloud Nine The Original Touch Iron Hair Straighteners, £149, Boots

Cloud Nine hair straighteners have become a favourite amongst hair stylists, and the Touch Iron tool has gained a cult status amongst beauty fans. The straightener features temperature control to achieve the best results for all hair types without causing unnecessary damage - and its been praised for helping hair to appear glossy and silky after use.

Top review: "This is a very high-quality flat iron, highly recommended. It glides through my hair without pulling the hair at all and I love that it has several heat settings. The outside is curved which makes it easy to use if I want to curl my hair with this, so essentially it can be used as a 2-in-1 tool. It has a nice long cord that swivels. There is an on and off switch and I found that it really does heat up in 10 secs, less than it takes to brush my hair through! It lights up the temperature control and beeps to tell you when it is ready."



Best straighteners for damaged hair

Dyson Corrale hair straighteners

Dyson Corrale Hair Straighteners, £399.99, Dyson

Using less heat than regular straighteners whilst maintaining a strong styling power, the Dyson Corrale straightener is a great option for those that want to lay off the heat to prevent further damage. Unlike other straighteners that use solid plates, the Dyson tool uses flexing plates that shape and gather hair for minimised heat transfer. The ultra-sleek straighteners are also cordless making them the perfect travel tool, with up to 30 minutes of use.

Top review: "Dyson Corrale has really changed the game for straighteners. My hair could be quite damaged since I've curled and straightened it quite a few times, but the technology involved with the Dyson Corrale really helped minimise the damage. Its huggable design feels so secure, and it doesn't only straighten - it works great if you're looking for curling too!

It's so easy and safe to use… as it has safety mechanisms that make it so easy to make sure you're safe. They've also designed this to make sure it suits every hair type - with intelligent heating, even heating across the plate, it decreases the temperature needed to style your hair."

Best affordable hair straighteners

Remington Shine Therapy Advanced hair straighteners

Remington Shine Therapy Hair Straighteners, £34.79, Amazon

Infused with Morrocan argan oil and Vitamin E, these Remington straighteners are designed to protect and nourish your hair while styling, making them great for curly, fine, and damaged hair. The tool comes with nine heat settings which is rare in a straightener - and at just £34.99, the styler is one of the most affordable on the market.

Top review: "Great value for money. I've tried all straighteners and none of them are like this one. It's brilliant for me. My hair is really thick and I have a lot of it and it leaves my hair straight and shiny with little effort!"

Best hair straighteners for thick hair

ghd Max Styler hair straighteners

ghd Max Styler Hair Straighteners, £159.20, LookFantastic

For thick hair, a wide plate straightener is the most efficient way to straighten your locks. It can gather more hair at once, gliding through smoothly to create the same sleek style in less time. The ghd Max Styler contains heat sensors that maintain consistent distribution from the root to the tip, with contoured plates that help to tackle frizz and boost shine.

Best hair straighteners for fine hair

Remington Keratin Protect Intelligent Ceramic hair straighteners

Remington Keratin Protect Hair Straighteners, £68.99, Amazon

If your hair is fine, you may want to opt for a straightener with a ceramic plate, as they distribute heat evenly and are designed to be gentle on your locks. The Remington Keratin Protect straighteners feature intelligent heat control technology which measures your hair moisture levels and adapts the heat accordingly to keep it protected. The ceramic coated plates are infused with Keratin and almond oil for a smoothing effect, whilst working to maintain the condition of your hair.

Top review: Brilliant for my fine hair! Would definitely recommend these straighteners. I love the temperature control and the lock for holding in them in place. They come with a pouch that's ideal for taking in my luggage."

Best hair straighteners for wet hair

Remington Wet2Straight hair straighteners

Remington Wet2Straight Pro Hair Straighteners, £77.64, Amazon

Everyone knows that straightening wet hair is a recipe for disaster - but not when you use a tool specifically designed to style your locks while drying them at the same time. The Remington Wet2Straight cuts out the need to blow dry to save you time, so they're perfect for those with a busy schedule.

Top review: "I was very surprised that an item like this exists. I washed my hair as usual and instead of blow drying I used these Remington Wet2Straight straighteners, they heated up very quickly, I used these as I would my normal ones on dry hair and the outcome was amazing, dry and perfectly smooth hair in 5 minutes."

