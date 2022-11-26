﻿

PSA: ghd has an epic Black Friday sale - and the iconic Original Styler is 28% off right now

The cult favourite hair straighteners are on sale!

When you think of hair tools, ghd is almost certainly the brand that springs to mind. Providing sleek hair seamlessly, the Original Professional Styler is one of the top-rated on the market, and we can see why.

The salon-approved straighteners would usually set you back by about £120, but right now, they are reduced to £86 in the Black Friday sale. If you want to grab the 28% discount you'll need to hurry though…

ghd Original Professional Styler hair straighteners, £86, (WAS £119), Look Fantastic

The ghd Professional Styler gives a re-imagined edge to the classic favourite, promising sleek and shiny styles with minimal effort. The straighteners have a 30-second heat-up time, and feature an automatic sleep function after 30 minutes to avoid overheating. The round barrels makes it easy to straighten and curl hair. with a temperature of 185° for controlled styling.

The styler is a hit amongst shoppers, receiving almost a perfect rating on the Look Fantastic site. One satisfied customer wrote: "Love these straighteners, they leave my hair feeling soft and shiny." Another added: "So easy to use. The straighteners glide through hair leaving a lovely finish. Well worth the price."

Whether you're looking for a payday treat to achieve salon hair at home or hunting for the perfect gift for a family member for Christmas, we think the haircare deal may just be too good to miss…

