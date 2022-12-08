Gwen Stefani divides fans with dramatic hair transformation The No Doubt singer looked dramatically different

Gwen Stefani caused a serious stir with her latest Instagram post – thanks to a dramatically different hair makeover.

The Voice judge looked totally unrecognisable when she debuted an edgy black wig with sharp bangs, teaming the sleek hair transformation with a green and white geometric printed dress. Posing up a storm to showcase her new look, Gwen rocked a matte makeup look complete with winged eyeliner, sparkly gold eye shadow and fluttering false eyelashes.

Her pout was enhanced thanks to a shimmering sheer gloss and contrasting darker lip liner. Fans were quick to voice their opinions about her makeover – and it turned out to be quite a polarising change, with hundreds of fans declaring that they missed her trademark platinum blonde locks.

One penned: "Please go blonde again the dark hair is harsh on your pretty face," while another wrote: "Different, your blonde hair looks better."

Gwen looked beautiful when she debuted a dark wig

Others were more positive about the new look, however. One enthused: "That CHER look rocks," while yet another penned: "Love you with the black hair!" and a third commented: "Yes… we love the this edgy look!!!!!"

Gwen is no stranger to mixing up her style and changing her hair, recently showcasing a retro head of curls reminiscent of her 90s era followed by a sleek bobbed look.

The Voice star looked amazing with her new look

However, she is most synonymous with her old Hollywood-inspired curls and go-to red lipstick.

Gwen, who is loved up with country singer husband Blake Shelton, recently delighted fans when she showcased her epic Christmas tree – and it's as eclectic as you might expect.

Gwen is known for her trademark platinum blonde hair

The Voice lovebirds live with Gwen's three children, Kingston, Zuma and Apollo – whose father is Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale – in their $14 million (£10.7 million) family home.

The couple also have a very different residence in Oklahoma, Blake's breathtaking ranch that spans 1,300 acres and also served as their 2021 wedding venue.

