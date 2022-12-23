Jennifer Lopez with a pixie cut has to be seen to be believed The Hustlers actress has gone through many hair transformations over the years

Over her many years as a superstar Jennifer Lopez has tried various different looks - but one she shared earlier this year really surprised fans.

The Hustlers actress is rarely seen without her trademark bun or long hair extensions, but back when J-Lo was a teenager, the actress tried out a pixie haircut with an 80s perm and shared a photo of herself rocking the short 'do during the pandemic.

In September, the star was on a trip down memory lane as she shared photos of herself from her teenage years and throughout her early career.

These included the star with her pixie haircut and another of her with a perm.

"When I was 17 I moved from the Bronx to Manhattan to pursue my dreams of becoming an entertainer," she wrote in the caption.

Jennifer shot to fame in her breakout role as Selena in the 1997 film, where she was nominated for a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress.

Jennifer Lopez looked so different with short hair

Jennifer later proved she was just as talented as singing, and has eight studio albums to date and has won over 212 awards during her career, including ten Billboard Latin Music Awards, one Billboard Music Award and two World Music Awards.

While she regularly experiments with her look, Jennifer's hair is naturally wavy, and the star previously revealed it's when she feels most confident.

The 53-year-old told People that she feels at her best "when my hair is curly and I'm a little bit tan".

J-Lo is a huge fan of hair extensions

The star added that her trademark bun was inspired from her upbringing in the Bronx: "Everything about growing up in the Bronx influenced me and is still with me today. I'm still a ponytail, bun-on-top-of-your-head girl, which is all very Puerto Rican Bronx."

Jennifer regularly gets her hair done by celebrity hairdresser Chris Appleton, who was the mastermind behind her wedding hair as she tied the knot to Ben in Las Vegas and again in Georgia in August.

Chris often shares photos of Jennifer's hair on his Instagram page. The star is also a hairdresser for Kim Kardashian and many other A-listers.

