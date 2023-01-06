7 best hair wavers to perfect the trending mermaid waves

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Mermaid waves are one of the biggest hair trends right now, and we've seen everyone from Kim Kardashian to Zendaya, Hailey Bieber and JLo rocking the voluminous, beachy style.

If you're wondering how the celebs are achieving their effortless waves, look no further. We've searched high and low for the best hair wavers loved by the likes of Khloe Kardashian and Molly Mae, with tools suitable for all hair types from Remington to Revlon, BaByliss and more...

Best hair wavers for mermaid hair



How do I use a mermaid waver?

The mermaid waver tools have been praised for how easy they are to use, though the styler may take some getting used to. Hold a piece of hair between the triple barrels and clamp down for a few seconds to create bouncy waves. For different styles, you can adjust the angle at which you hold the clamp on the hair to switch up your look.

Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 Adjustable Hair Waver

Remington PROluxe 4-in-1 adjustable waver, £57.99, Boots

Remington's 4-in-1 hair tool can be adjusted to change the depth of the waver to switch up your styles, allowing you to create crimped waves, loose curls and more - without needing to change the tool's head.

Top review: "Amazingly effective. I love its features - that you can alter the temperature and the depth of the wave. You can also alter the depth of the wave even after the wand has heated up, which is very handy when you change your mind about the depth of wave. The deepest wave took me about 10 minutes to do a whole head of hair and it left me with a really pretty effect!"

Mermade Hair 32mm Pro Hair Waver

Mermade Hair 32mm Pro Waver, £48.30 (WAS £69), Beauty Bay

The Mermade hair waver features three extra-large barrels for creating voluminous, bouncy waves, with an ionic ceramic barrel which protects hair from damage. If it's good enough for Khloe Kardashian and Hailey Bieber - it's good enough for us!

Top review: " This is amazing, so easy to use. I have long hair and it creates the most fabulous long-lasting beach waves, but it would work well on short hair too. I've had lots of compliments."

BaByliss Deep Waves Hair Waver

BaByliss Deep Waves Hair Waver, £55, Boots

The BaByliss has been praised by shoppers for how easy it is to use, creating deep bouncy waves effortlessly. It has three temperature settings for heat control, and features a large tourmaline-ceramic waving plate for smooth and soft locks.

Top review: "Very easy to do on own hair, not much practice required! Love the wave it gives my hair."



Revlon Wave Master Jumbo Hair Waver

Revlon Wave Master Jumbo Hair Waver, £36, Amazon

The Revlon Jumbo Wave Master promises bouncy, mermaid waves with its extra large barrels, finish with a tourmaline coating to reduce hair damage.

Top review: " My two daughters were delighted with this as a gift. Despite initial reservations about size and weight, it quickly became a favourite and they raved about how well it performed. The waves are big and bold and stay in (apparently). A hit!"

Beauty Works x Molly Mae Hair Waver

Beauty Works x Molly Mae Limited Edition Hair Waver, £82, Sephora

Molly Mae is one of the first people who springs to mind when we think of voluminous mermaid waves, so it's no surprise that she has her very own waver. In collaboration with Beauty Works, the Molly Mae limited edition waver is suitable for all hair types, and comes with eight setting clips for styling, a wave comb, a heat mat and a travel case for storing your waver in.

Top review: " I’ve tried lots of wavers but never found one that is actually a nice size, the wave lasts and your hair doesn’t smell like a smoked bbq! I have shoulder-length blonde hair and this waver absolutely delivered and the waves held easily until the next day! And the clips are cute too!"

Mark Hill Pick N Mix Mermaid Hair Waver Bundle

Mark Hill Pick N Mix Mermaid Hair Waver Bundle, £25, Boots

If you like to mix up your hairstyles, the Mark Hill Mermaid Hair Waver is a great option. The interchangeable handle means you can add alternative heads to the tool, while the mermaid hair attachment provides soft waves in seconds.

Top review: "Fab results. It’s definitely my favourite hair styling tool. Literally takes 5 minutes to do and the results are fab. Nice cute and easy waves. Absolutely love it!"



Amika High Tide Deep Hair Waver

Amika High Tide Deep Hair Waver, £90, Cult Beauty

The lightweight Amika waver works for everything from tight, crimped waves to voluminous beachy locks. The tool's infrared technology promises to lock in moisture for a smooth, frizz-free finish.

Top review: " I've been trying the deep waver out and I absolutely love it. It’s so lightweight (I was expecting it to be heavy), and it’s super easy to use. I do love that the heat setting is changeable. I also love that it has a 30-minute auto shut-off (I’m always forgetting to turn my tools off). It’s so easy to section hair, take small sections and clamp for an effortless made an effort look. Highly recommend this product."

