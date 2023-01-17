Fans are going wild for Amazon's dupe of the Dyson supersonic hairdryer

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Say goodbye to bad hair days! Amazon shoppers are going wild for the Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer right now – and for good reason. An affordable alternative to the £329.99 Dyson supersonic hairdryer, Amazon's choice is suited to each and every hair type.

Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer, £35.91, Amazon

Lightweight and easy to use, it's designed with speed control and three heat settings for complete drying and styling flexibility.

THE ORIGINAL: Dyson Supersonic Hair Dryer, £329.99, Boots

Improving the shine and softness of hair after long-term use, the Jooayou Professional Hair Dryer is automatically interrupted when the temperature rises too high, preventing heat damage.

Amazon's hairdryer is suited to all hair types

Arriving alongside three replacement nozzles, you'll be able to choose between the smooth nozzles, brush nozzles and diffuser nozzles, depending on which kind of style you're hoping to create.

The first two are ideal for precision styling on straight hair, while the diffuser uses concentrated airflow to help define natural curls and waves.

A must-have haircare tool, that can also double up as a great Christmas gift for the beauty fan in your life, it turns out, Amazon shoppers can't stop raving about it either.

One said:

"I cannot say enough how much I love this hairdryer!! I have always wanted the Dyson hairdryer but as a stay-at-home mom of 3 it's just not in the budget to spend hundreds on a hair dryer. I came across this dryer late one night while Amazon shopping and I'm so glad I did. My hair is so shiny and soft, it's also helped with my fly-away hairs. It has a long power cord and the back pops right off for cleaning. I definitely recommend this hairdryer to everyone!"

Meanwhile, another penned: "My new favourite hairdryer. Super lightweight and easy to use. It's also a smaller design so it's super easy to pack for an airplane - doesn't take up much space."

