You can get Jennifer Lopez's miracle hairbrush for under £13 in the Amazon sale

This is a public service announcement – Jennifer Lopez’s exact hairbrush is in the Amazon sale and you need it in your life, trust me!

I’m speaking from experience here. Once you’ve tried it, there’s no going back to your old regular hair brushes. I love it so much, I bought one for my daughter – and the travel version too for trips away!

Tangle Teaser Ultimate hairbrush, £12.99 (WAS £16), Amazon

What’s so special about it? It’s the business for combing through your hair without doing any damage. It glides through just-washed wet hair, gently untangling any knots, and works amazingly on dry hair too, whatever your hair type.

After buying mine, I definitely noticed my hair was softer and looks healthier – and there was no pulling out tangled clumps of hair. I can see why it’s the brush of choice for Jennifer – and if you’re going to emulate anyone’s hair, it might as well be her luscious locks, right?

Jen’s hairstylist Chris Appleton revealed it is his go-to brush to style her hair with – he likes to give her mane one last brush with it before she’s in the spotlight. The extra-long teeth and soft tips allow you to move through the hair without brushing out the style you’ve worked so hard to create.

The Tangle Teaser was revealed to be Jennifer's go-to brush by her stylist Chris Appleton

Chris’ choice is backed up by over 14k glowing Amazon reviews. Several shoppers also say it works wonders on kids who hate having their hair brushed.

Says one: “Decided to try this after another day of tears. I wish! wish! wish!!! I had bought this sooner. What a difference. I'm not even sure how or why but she just lets me brush her hair... My daughter is even using it to brush her own hair and mine. Wow this is a game changer and a must-have for a child who hates hair their being brushed.”

If you want to get your hands on this miracle brush act now – once the sale ends it’s back up to full price!

