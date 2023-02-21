Ruth Langsford's hair hack is a game-changer for treating split ends

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ruth Langsford revealed her clever trick for revitalising damaged hair on This Morning – and her favourite product is currently less than £18 in the Amazon sale.

The TV star has gorgeous blonde highlights, but anyone with coloured hair will know it can be difficult to keep it looking shiny and healthy, let alone preventing the dreaded split ends.

During the show's beauty segment back in September 2020, she told hairdresser Michael Douglas that she loves to use an Olaplex treatment at home – and that she's been thrilled with the results.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ruth raves about Olaplex hair treatments

"It's [for] the highlights, and it's supposed to stop breakage... but definitely it helps with split ends and strengthening your hair," she said.

Shoppers can currently snap up the Olaplex 'Hair Perfector', which was featured on the show, for £17.11 in the Amazon sale.

Olaplex Hair Perfector, £17.11 (WAS £28), Amazon

We've also found the 'Intensive Bond Building Hair Treatment' that Ruth speaks so highly of for £20.49.

Olaplex Bond Building Hair Treatment, £21.98 (WAS £28), Amazon

We're adding these cult favourites straight to our basket!

