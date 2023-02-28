Battling hair loss? This trichologist-approved £14 shampoo is so popular a bottle is sold every 30 seconds

Hair loss is an issue that's been on the rise in recent years. Whether after illness, or those just feeling stressed and anxious during these uncertain times have noted their hair thinning. As such hair specialists – including Anthony Pearce, specialist trichologist at www.hairlossclinic.com - noted an increase in people seeking advice.

"Scalp hair growth is metabolically continuous - but not life 'essential' - and readily disrupted when illness or severe, protracted stress assaults the body," he says. "Loss of hair density may not be apparent for some months, and shedding may be minimal or dramatic in amount depending on the severity of the cause."

Watermans Grow Me Shampoo, £13.95 / $18.99, Amazon

The problem is indeed widespread. But what can you do about it?

"Quality dedicated hair growth treatments such as the Watermans ‘Grow Me’ range is an excellent starting point to consider,” says Anthony. “Diligent use for three to four months can see a reduction in hair thinning and the hope of healthier hair growth."



Watermans Grow Me Shampoo and conditioner set, £28.40 / $37, Amazon

Good news is that the Grow Me shampoo – which has a minty fragrance and is suitable for vegans - is readily available on Amazon, and it’s only £13.95 or $16.99 for US shoppers. It has thousands of five-star reviews on Amazon, where shoppers have been sharing impressive before and after pictures. In fact, it’s so popular that one bottle is sold every 30 seconds!

Oh and the best thing is there's a conditioner too! It can be used daily or as a deep conditioner and is also packed full of ingredients that will replenish and strengthen hair - more on that below...

Watermans Grow Me Conditioner, £13.95 / $18.99, Amazon

“This stuff actually works, it’s amazing,” writes one satisfied customer “After going through the menopause, felt my hair was getting very thin and have tried literally every product on the market. This one really does help and in the last three months, the difference is amazing. Don’t know how it works, but it does!”

Stress is a major cause of hair loss - and the number of people struggling has increased during the pandemic

How does it work? It’s formulated with natural ingredients which will help aid hair growth and strengthen the hair. Among them are Niacinamide (Vitamin B3) and Rosemary Extract, which is famed for its ability to naturally treat hair loss. It also has Allantoin, which helps prevent a dry scalp. And there’s Biotin – which boosts keratin production for healthier hair - Argan Oil and interestingly, caffeine!

Simply put, it has a cocktail of good stuff that will leave hair fuller, stronger, healthy and shiny. Don’t know about you but we’re adding this one to basket immediately!

