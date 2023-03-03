Best shampoo for hair loss: From Philip Kingsley to Nicole Kidman’s much-loved Vegamour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Hair loss can be caused by medical conditions, some medication, menopause, stress, diet and other causes.

However, there are ways to combat hair loss, and promote healthy hair growth, such as supplements, treatments, as well as shampoo, conditioners, and serums.

One essential ingredient to promote hair growth is collagen, as well as essential oils and natural ingredients, including saw palmetto, vitamin B3, E, coconut oil, pumpkin seed oil, and more.

While some recommend scalp scrub treatments, shampoos and conditioners can also be a contributing factor to clean your tresses from scalp to end, and promote growth.

We have tried and tested an array of brands, and products, to stimulate hair growth, and I have personally found cruelty free, vegan and natural products, work best, as they are free from nasties, which can clog pores, dry the scalp, and cause irritation, which can impact hair loss.

Best shampoos for hair loss

From Grow Gorgeous, Philip Kingsley, to Nicole Kidman’s much-loved Vegamour, Virtue and more, we have narrowed down the best shampoos for hair loss.

Philip Kingsley Density Thickening Shampoo

Density Thickening Shampoo, £25.50, Philip Kingsley

Philip Kingsley is a trichologist backed haircare brand, which is one failsafe go-to many swear by to target a variety of hair concerns, including hair loss.

There are a whole host of ranges to shop to suit your needs, from detoxifying scalp treatments, nourishing formulations, and thickening capsules, but the Density range is the go-to for hair growth.

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo

Grow Gorgeous Intense Thickening Shampoo, £12, Lookfantastic

Grow Gorgeous is another hugely popular haircare brand many head to for nourishing formulations to give your hair some TLC.

For those looking for a solution to combat hair loss, the Intense Thickening range, may be the solution.

The Intense Thickening range includes shampoo, as well as serum, so shoppers can trial individual products, or the entire range.

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo

Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Shampoo, £48, Sephora

Vegamour is a brand backed by Nicole Kidman, and prides itself on creating nourishing hair care products, which are gentle yet powerful in giving your hair what it needs.

The GRO range has been created from a plant-based formulation, which works to promote thicker, fuller and longer locks, while also working below the skin’s surface, and hair shaft.

Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Thinning

Virtue Flourish Shampoo for Thinning, £40, Cult Beauty

Virtue’s formulations are super hydrating, nourishing and powerful, especially the Flourish range in particular, which is infused with a potent protein Alpha Keratin 60ku to bind split ends and repair damaged locks for healthy tresses.

This creation also works to address scalp build up, cleanse the scalp and hair shaft, to clear follicles and promote healthy hair growth.

Winden Signature Solid Shampoo

Signature Solid Shampoo, £18, Winden

Winden is an American haircare brand with creations, which have been formulated from natural and nourishing ingredients to deliver gentle cleansing for sensitive scalps.

Not only are the products gentle on the hair, but also on the planet too, as this shampoo has received the Leaping Bunny certificate, which means it is recognised as cruelty free.

The Signature Shampoo contains Moroccan Lava Clay, which detoxifies the hair and scalp, while Adansonia Digitata Seed Extract provides the all important hydration and nutrient-rich base to promote hair growth.

JS Health Purifying Vitamin Shampoo Cleanse and Revive

Purifying Vitamin Shampoo Cleanse and Revive, £19.99, JS Health

JS Health may be best known for its supplements to target menopause, hair loss, anxiety, stress, and much more. As well as supplements the brand also has haircare products to shop, including individual shampoo and conditioner, or bundles.

The Purifying Vitamin Shampoo Cleanse + Revive works to cleanse, detoxify, and purify the scalp, as well as the hair shaft, while working to replenish hydration, boost your hair growth and shine.

Dr. Barbara Sturm Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo

Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo, £50, Dr. Barbara Sturm

Dr. Barbara Sturm is a leading beauty brand in the business, across skincare and haircare.

The Anti-Hair Fall Shampoo is one product to have on your radar to combat hair loss, as it contains camellia and larch extracts, which nourish the hair follicle, while also working to strengthen hair to reduce hair loss.

The formulation also boasts pro-vitamin B5, sunflower sprouts and tara extract, as well as hyaluronic acid, for optimum hydration, protection against heat damage and UV rays.

Champo Pitta Volumising Shampoo

Pitta Volumising Shampoo, £18, Champo

Champo is another haircare brand high on our radar, and fully stocked in our beauty cupboards.

The brand offers a quiz to help customers find their perfect hair product to suit their hair type and concern, but one in particular to address hair loss is the Pitta range.

All Champo products are made from natural ingredients, are vegan and cruelty free, as well as free from nasties, such as SLS, parabens, silicones and more, so you are in safe hands using Champo’s Pitta shampoo on your locks, which sees one sold every minute.

Hairlust Grow Perfect Shampoo

Grow Perfect Shampoo, £19.95, Hairlust

Hairlust is a haircare brand, which has garnered glowing reviews from customers, in particular the Grow Perfect Shampoo that has been hailed the “best products” by customers.

The shampoo has been formulated with Anagain and rosemary oil, which are clinically proven to boost hair growth and density, making the perfect two-in-one hair essential.

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo

Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo, £36, Space NK

Briogeo is another haircare brand, which is well worth investing in, especially as it has glowing reviews from shoppers.

For those shopping for hair loss products the Briogeo Scalp Revival Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo acts as a nourishing and detoxifying shampoo and scalp treatment, to remove any impurities preventing your hair from growing and thriving.

The formula is also enriched with nourishing vitamins and natural ingredients for fully hydrated, strong and protected locks.

