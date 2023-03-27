Dwayne Johnson styled his adorable daughter's hair with this gentle $12 detangling brush

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Proud dad-of-three Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson puts his tough action man skills aside when it comes to gently styling adorable daughter Tiana's hair, detangling the little girl’s curly locks with an $11.99 (£9.99) detangling brush you can shop on Amazon.

In a pair of Instagram snaps The Rock shared when Tiana was just two, the Black Adam star showed how he gently detangled her hair with the budget-friendly hair tool.

The sweet post notched up over 7.6million likes, with many fans praising The Rock’s dad skills, for example one fan who commented: “#Girldad club President''.

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson gently detangled daughter Tiana's hair with the Crave Naturals glide-thru brush

Others, though, wanted to know where to get The Rock’s kid-friendly detangler!

Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush, more colors, $11.99 / £9.99, Amazon

Well, we're here to help. Dwayne Johnson’s detangling secret, the Crave Naturals Glide Thru Detangling Hair Brush, is designed for kids and grown-ups, too, and comes in multiple colors.

The brush has over 50,000 5-star ratings, including one from a dad who said that, to his surprise,”this brush was a game-changer!”

“My daughter's hair is a mix of natural waves and tangles,” he wrote, “and this brush makes brushing her hair effortless and painless… I highly recommend it to any dad who wants to make brushing their daughter's hair a more enjoyable and pain-free experience.”

In The Rock’s hair-brushing pics, Tiana seems slightly apprehensive in the first shot, but then is contently playing with a Squishimals-style plush toy in the second.

In the caption, the famous dad – who three daughters, Tiana, now four, seven-year-old Jasmine, and 21-year-old WWE star Ava Raine – jokes, “Now despite my two year old looking completely TERRIFIED for her life daddy is solely responsible for getting all the painful tangles out of her hair…

“*scroll left and you’ll see the calming energy, exceptional hair skills and extraordinary patience that daddy aka mr golden hands puts on full display,” followed with a laughing emoji.

