George Stephanopoulos looks totally unrecognizable with hair transformation The GMA star has been married to Ali Wentworth since 2001

George Stephanopoulos has an iconic salt-and-pepper 'do - but fans had to do a double take in a recent throwback photo of him.

The GMA star was pictured alongside his wife, Ali Wentworth, in a nostalgic picture shared on Instagram over the weekend.

In the image, George rocked a dark head of hair, as he walked hand-in-hand with the podcast star. Ali was feeling in a reflective mood as she shared the picture, writing alongside it: "My love."

George lives in New York City with his wife - who he has been married to since 2001. The couple live with their 17-year-old daughter Harper, and are also parents to 20-year-old daughter Elliott, who is currently living away from home while at college.

The broadcaster is incredibly close to his family, and Ali previously gave an insight into their dynamics during an interview with Harry Connick Jr. in December 2016.

She said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

George Stephanopoulos rocked a dark hairdo in a throwback with Ali Wentworth

"Basically, my children get to say it for me, so I don't have to say it," she added. "But it's really funny. He could go off and win a Peabody Award, and as soon as he comes in, the girls are like, 'I can't believe you wore that tie.'"

It's been a busy time for George and Ali, whose production company, Bedby8productions, produced the upcoming documentary, Pretty Baby, featuring Brooke Shields.

With both George and Ali being so close to Brooke, the documentary was no doubt an emotional experience for them all to make.

The GMA star and Ali have been married since 2001

The celebrity couple often share photographs with Brooke on social media, and their families are incredibly close.

Pretty Baby was debuted at the Sundance Film Festival in January, and will be available to watch on Hulu on April 3.

The documentary was promoted by George's colleagues at GMA earlier in the year, with Lara Spencer reading out a description of it on the show.

"Pretty Baby looks at Brooke growing up in the public eye while reflecting on a society that 'objectifies women and girls'," she said. Lara added that in it, Brooke then looks back on her career "discovering and embracing her own identity and agency".

