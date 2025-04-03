Ben Affleck shows off new hair transformation during star-studded Vegas event

Ben Affleck unveiled a fresh new look as he graced the stage at CinemaCon in Las Vegas to deliver a presentation on Wednesday.

The 52-year-old's head of hair and beard looked noticeably darker as it seemed he had dyed them a richer shade of brunette to conceal the gray patches.

© Getty Images Ben Affleck showed of his new hair

Ben attended the star-studded event at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace to promote his upcoming movie The Accountant 2. Directed by Gavin O'Connor, the thriller follows the story of the forensic accountant Christian Wolff, played by Ben, who joins forces with his estranged brother to hunt down mysterious assassins.

The actor was joined by the likes of Jon Bernthal, Daniella Pineda, and Cynthia Addai-Robinson, during the presentation.

© Getty Images for CinemaCon Ben gave a presentation at CinemaCon

Ben teamed his new hairdo with a sleek navy suit that oozed sophisticated suave. The tailored garment featured subtle pinstripes and was layered over a light blue shirt that was left unbuttoned at the top for an effortlessly casual look.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Ben spoke fondly of returning for a second instalLment of the film. He said that it felt "great to continue the story of The Accountant" during the seminar.

"I’m thrilled to be playing this part again with this great cast. In some ways, I feel like this character never left me," he shared.

© Getty Images Leonardo DiCaprio also dyed his hair darker

Ben isn't the first Hollywood heartthrob to debut a fresh hair dye job as Leonardo Dicaprio stepped out earlier this week to show off his darker brunette roots. The 50-year-old also appeared at CinemaCon to promote his upcoming film One Battle After Another.

George Clooney also rocked a darker head of hair in New York City last month. The actor's makeover came in hand with his Broadway debut in Good Night, And Good Luck.

Ben's public appearance comes after he graced the cover of GQ's April/May issue last month. In the interview, Ben opened up about the highs and lows of his decades-long career, his stance on co-parenting, and the upcoming premiere of The Accountant 2.

"I really like fusing drama about characters that are interesting to me, with genres and storytelling tropes that are familiar to the audience and viewed as more commercial," he explained.

The star is also in no rush to completely shift from acting to directing as he wants to prioritize spending time with his kids. "It’s so consuming. The one regret I have about all the movies that I’ve directed is the amount of time it’s taken me away from my kids," he shared.