The different ways to style a fringe like Kate

A fringe isn't always easy to style, whether you've rocked the look for a while or have just had one cut in for the first time. Luckily, the Duchess of Cambridge provided major hair inspiration when she tried out the style, from when she first unveiled it until she reportedly decided to start growing it out.

We take a look at the different ways Kate has styled her fringe and how to get the look – click through for the full gallery…

Photo: © Getty Images

If you're in between haircuts but want a quick new look, follow Kate's lead and part your tresses down the middle to create an instant layered effect. Add volume at the roots with a volumising spray or a spritz of dry shampoo.

Photo: © Getty Images

Recreate the stylish royal's elegant updo from the Spectre premiere by dividing your fringe into a top and bottom section and parting them down the middle. Sweep the bottom sections into your chosen updo – but leave the top sections loose for a laidback finish.

Photo: © Getty Images

If you sport a full fringe like Kate, take note from the mother-of-two who simply swept hers to the side for a quick way to add a touch of glamour. Leave your locks down with heaps of volume – this works best with clean hair.

Photo: © Rex

The Duchess proved that just because you have a fringe doesn't mean it always has to be worn down. Gently backcomb at the roots and then brush your hair into a smooth and sleek ponytail – this will create instant volume as well as creating a whole new style. Secure with hairspray – if your locks are particularly thick you may want to use grips to hold them in place.

Photo: © Getty Images

Prince William's wife showed off her beauty credentials when she stepped out for The Fostering Excellence Award ceremony. Recreate the look by dividing your fringe into front and back sections, then sweep the back sections into the rest of your hair as you create the style. Leave the front strands loose as this will frame your face.

Photo: © Getty Images

We don't own a tiara, but when the Duchess stepped out for a state banquet, we immediately grabbed our sparkliest of headbands. Get her look by tying your locks into a chignon and then place the headband over the parting where your fringe begins for instant glamour.

Photo: © Getty Images

Recreate the 34-year-old's gorgeous ponytail by tying your tresses back and brushing through into a ponytail so there appears to be no parting– keep it separate and part down the middle to complete the look.

Photo: © Getty Images

It can be tempting to stick to a safe middle parting, but Kate proved sometimes you can leave your locks worn down and falling naturally - just make sure to brush through and spritz with hairspray to get her sleek and chic finish.

