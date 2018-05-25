﻿
18 Photos | Beauty

Chop chop! These are the stars rocking super-short bobs - Holly Willoughby, Kim Kardashian and more

...
Chop chop! These are the stars rocking super-short bobs - Holly Willoughby, Kim Kardashian and more
You're reading

Chop chop! These are the stars rocking super-short bobs - Holly Willoughby, Kim Kardashian and more

1/18
Next

The £4 beauty secret Carol Vorderman has used on Lorraine all week
emilia-clarke-short-bob
1/18

Short hairstyles have never gone out of style, and never will - but this year we've certainly seen a move away from mid-lengths and shoulder-grazing ends to the classic jaw-line bob, backed by a tribe of stars that have trialled the trend themselves. Whether worn sleek and straight or with plenty of movement, the super-short bob is more versatile than you might think - though for those used to long hair, it's often a scary change. 

Among those that have taken the plunge is Game Of Thrones star Emilia Clarke, who recently chopped her long bob just below her ears with the help of hairstylist Jenny Cho, admitting it was the best way to keep her hair in great condition. "In other news this FABULOUS new bob is the chicest way to style out some burnt out mother of dragons split ends…" she joked on Instagram, showing off her new look, which she styles straight and smooth. Click through the gallery to see the other stars rocking a shorter 'do...

kim-kardashian-bob
2/18

Kim Kardashian

Kim is always changing up her hair, and in May 2019 she decided to go for the chop once again with this ultra-sleek bob. Her hairdresser Chris Appleton wrote on Instagram: "Big cut for @kimkardashian today. Who likes the short hair?"

lily-james-bob
Photo: © Instagram
3/18

Lily James

Actress Lily James has joined the short hair girl gang too! She showed off her chic new cut on social media, thanking her glam squad. "Chopped it off @johnmacphersonhair cut and colour. Hairstyling @benskervin & make-up @naokoscintu. Thank you to my gorgeous glam team," she wrote.

lana-condor
4/18

Lana Condor, star of To All The Boys I've Loved Before, recently snipped her mega lengths into a sweet bob for a new role - but admits the best thing is she's spending less on hair products!

"I'm shooting season 1 of @deadlyclasssyfy and they chopped off all my hair, and subsequently also saved me so much money now on shampoo and conditioner," she joked on her Instagram page.

nina-dobrev
5/18

Nina Dobrev was long-recognised for her long, shiny brunette hair - but she went for the chop in 2017 and hasn't looked back since. She wears her modern cut in all kinds of ways from loose and tousled to blunt and straight. Love.

harper-beckham-short-hair-bob
6/18

Aw, Harper! The littlest Beckham decided to take after her mum with her new hair-do back in August. Victoria wrote on Instagram at the time: "Hair cut for our baby girl x kisses from Harper x #howchic."

holly-willoughby
7/18

We can't forget Holly! The This Morning star's go-to stylist Ciler Peksah tends to her blonde waves, and took her just a little bit shorter for summer 2018. 

jennifer-lawrence
8/18

J Law always returns to her signature wavy bob, and seemed to have opted for the cut once again at her most recent public appearance. 

mollie-king-short-bob
9/18

Mollie King debuted her new choppy bob in July - courtesy of hairdresser-to-the-stars Larry King. The The Saturdays star took to Instagram to show off her new look, of course, snapping a selfie from the salon chair. 

"Mixing it up… Thank you @larrykinghair I’m the world’s most indecisive person EVER so I’ve been back and fourth a LOT about whether to chop it off or not!! Thank you Larry for pinning me down in the chair #bob," she wrote. You needn't have worried, Mollie, it looks gorgeous!

khloe-kardashian-bob
10/18

Khloe Kardashian recently went for a dramatic new look after having daughter True - ditching her extensions for this sharper look. The man responsible for Khloe’s new ‘do is her super-stylist Andrew Fitzsimons - he chopped Khlo’s hair into a blunt bob and ironed it straight using hair straighteners.

He told HELLO!: "Khloe has been thinking about bringing the 'Koko bob' back for a bit... After testing out some faux bobs over the past couple of weeks, we finally did the big chop."

lucy-hale-bob
11/18

Former Pretty Little Liars actress Lucy Hale has long toyed with shorter styles, but went for a proper chop from her go-to hairdresser Kristin Ess earlier this year. We love the blunt ends, which look gorgeous straight or wavy.

emma-roberts-bob
12/18

Emma Roberts

Emma went for the chop in May, drafting in celeb super stylist Chris McMillan to do the deed (he's also Jennifer Aniston's go-to stylist, FYI). The actress also took her previously dark locks blonde. Chris wrote on Instagram: "#thenewshort #haircut #hairlinebob combed into shape with Sebastian mousse and put Emma under a dryer (hood dryer, like you would with a roller set. 15 min DONE. Run hands through. Easy on the hair, and FAST!!!!"

alicia-keys
13/18

Alicia Keys

Alicia surprised her millions of followers by posting a drastic hair change to her Instagram account in July, showing off a very different look to her usual braids or natural curly texture. It's thought the look was created especially for a photoshoot, though, since the singer was back to her signature style in the days following.

dua-lipa-bob
14/18

Dua Lipa

Singer Dua Lipa cropped her mid-length locks into a short, French-girl bob in April, marking the occasion with a suitably stylish Instagram snap. "Snip snip," she simply captioned her new look, explaining on her Stories that she had decided to change her hair to get rid of her damaged ends.

sarah-paulson-bob
Photo: © Getty Images
15/18

Sarah Paulson

Ocean's 8 star Sarah Paulson looks incredible with her short bob, which she styles in a number of ways, though often with plenty of texture. Celebrity hairdresser Lacy Redway created her looks for the film's all-female press tour, showing short doesn't have to mean predictable.

jenna-dewan-bob
16/18

Jenna Dewan

Jenna has long been a fan of shorter styles, and has most recently been wearing her jaw-grazing cut sleek and polished - with the ends slightly chopped into to give a little texture. She even recently shared her favourite hair products on her YouTube channel, which included her go-to from her hairdresser's own brand, Kristin Ess Leave-In Conditioner.

mila-kunis-bob
17/18

Mila Kunis

Mila also recently went for the chop with this slightly longer, wavy style - teaming it with a choppy fringe for extra edge. The actress looked incredible as she stepped out for the 2018 Billboard Music Awards, complete with statement winged-out eye makeup for extra sass. Nailed it.

carey-mulligan-bob
18/18

Carey Mulligan

Carey Mulligan is another loyal short-haired lady, often leaving it soft and natural for daytime events. She's also been known to add loose curls, or wear intricate up-dos for formal occasions - at the royal wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, she opted for a simple chignon. 

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...