kate middleton with a fringe
Fringes - or bangs - always come back into fashion. It's a hairstyle with over a 1000 year history and everyone from Cleopatra to Anna Wintour have sported it. Of course, the royal family aren't immune to it's attraction either. Over the years, practically everyone of the leading royal ladies have tried the style. Here, we count the best blue-blooded bangs going... 

 

The Duchess of Cambridge

Kate's hairstyles have to be one of the most watch of anybody in the 21st century and when she debuted her retro fringe in 2012 people went mad for it. 

Princess Anne with a fringe hairstyle
2/12

Princess Anne

You may be mistaken for thinking that Princess Anne has only ever had one type of hairstyle, not disimilar to her mother's but no - Anne didn't escape the fringe trend of the '70s as demonstrated in this photograph of her posing in the grounds of Buckingham Palace. 

The Duchess of Cornwall with a fringe hairstyle
3/12

The Duchess of Cornwall

Camilla certainly knows what suits her - we're not sure she's ever had a different hairstyle. And, hats off to her. After all, you know what they say, if it ain't broke... 

Princess Charlene with a fringe hairstyle
4/12

Princess Charlene of Monaco

We adored this super-short styled fringe on Princess Charlene. It's certainly not easy to pull of a one-inch fringe and a pixie crop at the same time. 

Princess Diana with a fringe hairstyle
5/12

Princess Diana

Diana always kept her short but experimented with many types of fringes over her lifetime. She had the shaggy, choppy fringe in her teens; the soft, volumonous fringe of the '80s but perhaps her most iconic was this bang-on '90s chop. 

Princess Eugenie with a fringe hairstyle
6/12

Princess Eugenie

Princess Eugenie, like every other '90s kid, rocked a fringe when she was little and brought it back for a few years in the early 2010s. She decided to rock a simple middle parting for her 2018 nuptials however. 

The Duchess of York with a fringe hairstyle
7/12

The Duchess of York

Sarah Ferguson has styled her auburn locks into bangs on more than one occassion and we think it might just be the hairstyle we like best on her. 

Queen Letizia with a fringe hairstyle
8/12

Queen Letizia 

Queen Letizia of Spain is known for her incredible bob and hair that shines so bright it would give Olivia Palermo a run for her money but back in 2014, she did experiment with a fringe albeit a very subtle one. 

Queen Maxima with a fringe hairstyle
9/12

Queen Maxima

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands is not a royal who has ever committed to a full block-fringe but often has her hair cut to a deep, subtle side-fringe. We love. 

Princess Caroline of Monaco with a fringe hairstyle
10/12

Princess Caroline of Monaco

Princess Caroline has had a fringe intermittently for most of her life and we can see why. How gorgeous does she look with the style in this 1982 photograph?

Sophie Wessex with a fringe hairstyle
11/12

The Countess of Wessex

Back in 2016, Sophie had her bob styled with a very subtle side fringe which she kept for a couple of years.

Zara Phillips with a fringe hairstyle
12/12

Zara Phillips

Attending an event in London back in 2011, Zara Phillips showcased perhaps the most bold style of fringe we've seen from any royal yet. Very trend-forward for the time, huh?

