The 10 best hair and beauty looks we spotted at the Oscars

Wavy hair and ballet pink lips ruled the carpet…

The 10 best hair and beauty looks we spotted at the Oscars
The 10 best hair and beauty looks we spotted at the Oscars

regina king oscars 2019
When it comes to the Academy Awards, you always know there's going to be no shortage of incredible dresses to feast your eyes on but usually, it's the beauty looks we get really excited about and this year's Oscars did not disappoint. The A-listers took to the red carpet at Los Angeles's Dolby Theatre and wowed the world with their hair and makeup looks. From Regina King's wavy bob to Charlize Theron's hair transformation and Amy Adam's metallic smoky eyes, here is our pick of the Oscar's best beauty looks 2019… 

 

Regina King

Regina King may have won Best Supporting Actress but she also won at serious hair goals with this stunning wavy lob (that's long-bob, FYI). 

Emma Stone Oscars 2019
Emma Stone

We love the way Emma's smouldering shadow was shaped into a subtle cat-eye - the colour really made her eyes pop, right?

Amy Adams Oscars 2019
Amy Adams

Amy Adams's smokey metallic eyes with tones of burnt orange were incredible paired with her stunning auburn hair. 

Brie Larson Oscars 2019
Brie Larson

Rocking a deep side-parting, Brie Larson's seriously making us reconsider our current hair situation. 

charlize theron oscars 2019 hair
Charlize Theron

If you have to choose an occasion to showcase a killer new hair colour, why not make it the Oscars a la Charlize Theron?

emelia clarke oscars 2019
Emilia Clarke

Tying her beauty look into her pink look, Emilia looked super fresh with blushed rosy cheeks and a beautiful soft pink lip. 

gemma chan Oscars 2019
Gemma Chan

Wow, not only did Gemma Chan wear a winged eye with two-tone shadow, she also wore the best hair accessory of the night…

gemma-chan-oscars-hairclip
Gorgeous, right?

glenn close oscars 2019
Glenn Close

Simple and elegant, Glenn simply chose a little eyeliner and a swipe of pink lippie for her makeup look and it looked perfect.

kacey musgraves oscars 2019
Kacey Musgraves

Kacey opted for a stunningly romantic makeup look with doll-eye lashes, silver-rimmed tear ducts and a nude glossy lip. Perfection. 

olivia-coleman
Olivia Coleman

Olivia Coleman showed you don't have to stray from your go-to beauty look to get noticed on the carpet. The Oscar winner looked stunning with her trademark pixie crop and a dusty coral lip.  

