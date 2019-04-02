﻿
All of Caroline Flack's most gorgeous hairstyles over the years

Photo: © Getty Images
Caroline Flack gives good hair, are we right? The star has rocked everything from blonde to brunette, ombré and balayage, with a good helping of hair extensions - though let's not forget when she cropped her long locks into a very short bob back in 2017. Is there any style she can't pull off? We think not. So, if Caroline's one of your hair crushes - like us - you're going to love our round up of all her most memorable looks.

Caroline is probably best known for the beachy, tousled waves she always returns to - and the perfect shade of dirty blonde that we're all dying to get right. Her go-to hairdresser is Ben Cooke of London's Lockonego salon, who also works with the likes of Myleene Klass and Michelle Keegan. He has previously revealed that he likes to use Livingproof products to create Caroline's textured look, including her recent appearance at the BRIT Awards, pictured above. 

Photo: © Getty Images
The star has embraced hair extensions in 2019, wearing her beach waves much longer than ever before. She sees celebrity extensions expert Thomas Tatam for her wefts, which are from Hair Rehab London. 

Photo: © Getty Images
Previously, Caroline was more well-known for her shoulder-length hair, which she often had coloured in an ombré style. 

Photo: © Getty Images
She doesn't often wear her hair up, but we loved this quirky braided 'do that Caroline sported for a fashion event in July 2017. 

Photo: © Instagram
In February 2017, she surprised fans by chopping off her long locks into a very short bob, debuting the look on Instagram with a typically gorgeous selfie. She went for a much darker brunette base, too, with a few sun-kissed pieces.

Photo: © Getty Images
Caroline was rocking a much blonder look back in 2016, often teamed with a bold red lip.

Photo: © Getty Images
It seems that the Love Island presenter will always return to her beloved bob - back in 2015, it was blonde, blunt and poker straight. 

Photo: © Getty Images
In September of that year, she even tried out lilac tones…

Photo: © Getty Images
And for her winning Strictly Come Dancing series in 2014, it was back to luxe extensions. We can't keep up! 

